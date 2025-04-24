SIA Passenger Charged Over Crew Molestation

Dhaka: A 20-year-old Indian national was charged with allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight on Tuesday (April 22).

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force, the crew member was escorting a female passenger to the lavatory when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor. As she bent down to pick it up, he allegedly approached from behind, grabbed her, and forced her into the lavatory with him.

They further noted that the crew was saved by a female passenger, who witnessed the incident and intervened.

Later, the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division after the plane landed at Changi Airport, as per reports.

The man Rajat will be charged with using criminal force with intent to 'outrage modesty', as per reports. This offence is punishable by up to three years of imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division, said,“We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.” She added that police remained committed to protecting airline staff and passengers“from any form of sexual harassment or assault.”

This marks the second reported case in April involving molestation of cabin crew on a Singapore Airlines flight.

Earlier this month, 73-year-old Indian national Balasubramanian Ramesh was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to four separate counts of molestation, each involving a different stewardess. That incident occurred during a November 2024 flight. He was spared caning due to his age.

-B