ACTO And Sciencemedia Partner To Enhance Clinical Competency And Confidence For Life Sciences Field Teams

AI-powered, on-demand access to clinical content enhances HCP interactions and drives measurable commercial impact for pharmaceutical companies.

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO , the only AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform purpose-built for the life sciences industry, and ScienceMedia , the pioneer in scientifically validated clinical training, today announced a strategic partnership to empower Life Sciences field teams.

ACTO's AI-powered, voice-enabled Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform gives field teams easy access to MRL-approved content and messaging, enabling them to control the brand narrative and measure the impact of their interactions. ScienceMedia, as a leader in scientifically validated clinical training, offers 400+ continuously updated disease-state and therapeutic area training courses through its SMi SourceTM library aimed at enhancing clinical competency for clinical, medical affairs, and commercial teams throughout Life Sciences.

Through this new partnership, ScienceMedia's SMi Source training courses will be integrated into ACTO's marketplace, providing life sciences field teams with seamless access to comprehensive foundational and continuous education alongside ACTO's industry-trusted engagement tools. This integrated approach assists field professionals in delivering impactful, compliant interactions that drive better outcomes for healthcare providers and patients.

"We're excited to partner with ScienceMedia to make their exceptional training programs available to our customers," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "By integrating ACTO's AI-driven engagement platform with the rich, evidence-based medical training of SMi Source, we're equipping field teams with instant access to the insights, tools, and support they need to become true 'Masters of the Message.' This empowers them to consistently show up with confidence and competence in every HCP interaction."

"ACTO's innovative approach to engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance clinical competency across the life sciences industry," said ScienceMedia's CEO Malachi Bierstein. "This partnership allows us to seamlessly integrate our SMi Source training into ACTO's platform to help enable even more impactful, compliant interactions in the field."

The ACTO and ScienceMedia partnership is effective immediately. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance medical knowledge and understanding - connect with ScienceMedia or ACTO now to learn more.

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for Life Sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into "Masters of the Message" who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, Biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs in face-to-face interactions, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

About ScienceMedia

At the vanguard of clinical trial efficiency and training innovation, ScienceMedia is revolutionizing the industry by shortening trial timelines by up to 20%, accelerating site activations and enrollment, and saving millions in R&D spend per trial. Our SMi SourceTM , SMi TrialTM , and SMi EngageTM solutions are transforming therapeutic area training, clinical study operations, and clinical trial participation for biopharma, medtech, and CROs, Learn more at .

