Compact Server Redefines Home Labs With Zimaboard 2 Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

IceWhale Technology has introduced the ZimaBoard 2, a compact, fanless single-board server designed to enhance home labs and self-hosted environments. The device is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, targeting tech enthusiasts and professionals seeking a versatile, low-power computing solution.

The ZimaBoard 2 is powered by Intel's N150 quad-core processor, part of the“Twin Lake” series, offering a base frequency of 3.6 GHz and integrated Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units. This configuration delivers a performance boost of up to three times compared to its predecessor, catering to tasks ranging from network-attached storage to local AI processing.

Memory options include 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, paired with 32GB or 64GB of onboard eMMC storage. For additional storage needs, the device provides dual SATA III ports and a PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, accommodating SSDs, GPUs, or network cards. Networking capabilities are enhanced with two 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, ensuring high-speed data transfer and low latency.

The ZimaBoard 2's fanless design incorporates a full-metal heatsink enclosure, facilitating silent operation and efficient heat dissipation. This makes it suitable for continuous operation in various environments, including home offices and small businesses.

The device supports a range of applications, from serving as a personal cloud server to functioning as a software-defined router. It is compatible with operating systems like pfSense and OpenWRT, enabling users to customize their network configurations. Additionally, the ZimaBoard 2 can integrate with smart home systems, allowing for unified management of devices through platforms like Home Assistant.

