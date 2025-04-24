403
Disagreement Erupts Between Israeli Officials
(MENAFN) A sharp disagreement has erupted between Israel’s top financial official and its military leadership regarding the handling of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
While Tel Aviv continues to enforce a crippling blockade on the besieged territory, Israeli media reported on Wednesday that tensions have grown within the government.
During a Security Cabinet session held on Tuesday evening, Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged that the government might need to restart the flow of humanitarian supplies to Gaza within a fortnight.
His remarks highlighted the growing pressure to address the dire humanitarian crisis.
However, this suggestion was met with opposition from military chief Eyal Zamir, who firmly stated that the military would not take charge of aid delivery in the Palestinian region.
This declaration sparked a heated exchange with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
"The army doesn't choose its missions," Smotrich fired back. “We have specified to you that you need to prepare for this. We will decide the goal and you will decide how to complete it.
"If you are not capable, we will bring in someone who is capable, if you don't know how to do it, we will find someone who does," the hardline minister added, intensifying the internal dispute.
Since March 2, Israeli authorities have sealed Gaza’s borders, halting the entry of vital resources, even as reports of extreme hunger in the ravaged area continue to emerge.
Despite international concern, the Israeli military resumed its operations in Gaza on March 18, effectively dismantling the ceasefire and detainee swap that had been agreed upon on January 19.
As of now, Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of nearly 51,300 Palestinians since October 2023, with the majority of the victims being women and children.
