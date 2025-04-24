403
Trump Expresses Optimism Over ‘Fair’ Trade Deal with China
(MENAFN) During a speech at the White House on Wednesday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump conveyed confidence that an impending accord with China aimed at redefining their trade dynamics would be "fair."
As tensions persist between the two dominant global economies in a prolonged trade conflict, Trump asserted that the partnership with China had "got out of control" under prior administrations.
The president's positive outlook was consistent with his statements from the previous day, when he remarked that negotiators would be "very nice" in their dealings with China’s capital.
“I’m not gonna say ‘Oh, I’m gonna play hardball with China, I’m gonna play hardball with you President Xi (Jinping). No, no. We’re going to be very nice, they’re gonna be very nice, and we’ll see what happens. But ultimately, they have to make a deal because otherwise they're not going to be able to deal in the United States," Trump commented.
He further elaborated that while the U.S. welcomes China's engagement, it is essential that China, along with other nations, come to an agreement. If not, the U.S. would impose its own terms. “So, we want them involved, but they have to, and other countries have to make a deal, and if they don't make a deal, we'll set the deal," he stated.
When questioned by a journalist on Wednesday regarding whether Washington was in "active" discussions with Beijing, the president affirmed, "Actively. Everything's active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we're doing."
Trump concluded by emphasizing that foreign powers are now aware they can no longer exploit the U.S., noting, "They know that they can't get away with it any longer, but they're still going to do fine, and we're going to have a country that you can be proud of, not a laughing stock all over the world for many years."
