Ascendion Acquires Uxreactor To Drive Experience Transformation Powered By AI

The acquisition of UXReactor marks a significant next step in Ascendion's strategic investments for growth. Over the past two years, Ascendion has acquired Nitor Infotech to strengthen software product engineering, launched four global AI Studios, and created a new Latin America headquarters in Mexico.

This acquisition enhances Ascendion's ability to create value across user-experience strategy, product experience design, UX research, platform experience design, and end-to-end digital innovation-all seamlessly integrated with AI-powered software engineering.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, UXReactor specializes in experience innovation with experts across the US, Asia, and South America. They help organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, drive growth and elevate performance.

"This relationship strengthens Ascendion's ability to create long-lasting, high-value impact for clients, and reflects a focused commitment to advancing AI-powered software engineering," says Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion. "Combined with the power of our ASCENDION AVA+ platform and talented engineers, UXReactor will help our clients design, build, and scale innovative experiences faster and with greater impact, all to the power of AI."

This acquisition is the next step in a long-term partnership. UXReactor has been working with Ascendion since 2024, and this collaboration is already driving client impact:



Accelerating Strategy : In Silicon Valley, UXReactor and Ascendion co-led a user-centric strategy and design conceptualization for a leading software company, with the potential to capture another billion-dollar market. Engineering has now been significantly accelerated under the leadership of Ascendion's Product Engineering teams.

Engineering a Seamless Ecosystem: At a large fintech company, UXReactor partnered with Ascendion to align engineering priorities with user needs through multi-stakeholder strategy workshops and design. This resulted in 40% faster execution through streamlined workflows and improved navigation design. Competitive Differentiation : For a large UK bank, the combined Ascendion and UXReactor transformation playbook is helping inform and differentiate a large-scale digital transformation initiative for millions of users.

Shaping the Future of Experience Transformation in the Era of AI

As software and AI become deeply embedded in every aspect of life and business, differentiated, human-centered experiences are more critical than ever. UXReactor's proven methodologies, global design talent, and upstream strategy expertise - combined with Ascendion's engineering excellence and ASCENDION AVA+ platform - create a distinctive new value proposition for clients. The company also brings an innovative Experience Studio, located in Silicon Valley, to facilitate user-experience design workshops related to software products and digital consumer experiences.

"Exceptional digital experiences begin long before a single line of code is written. AI-powered software is bringing a paradigm shift to various industries and experiences are now expected to be more seamlessly integrated for everyone. As a part of Ascendion, UXReactor will guide clients through this shift by delivering on critical experience strategy and design challenges - and then bring new ideas to life to create extraordinary value," shares Satyam Kantamneni, CEO, UXReactor. "The future of experience innovation is here - and we're thrilled to be part of it."

About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering solutions that help businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with over 400 Global 2000 clients across North America, APAC, and Europe to tackle complex challenges in applied AI, cloud, data, experience design, and workforce transformation. Powered by +11,000 experts, a bold culture, and our proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) approach, we deliver outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Headquartered in New Jersey, with 40+ global offices, Ascendion combines scale, agility, and ingenuity to engineer what's next. Learn more at ascendion .

About UXReactor

UXReactor is an award-winning Experience Strategy and Design consultancy focused on helping enterprises drive growth and performance through human-centered design. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 company (2020-2023), UXReactor is headquartered in California, with global teams in India and Colombia. The company specializes in solving complex user experience challenges for enterprise software and technology companies. With deep expertise across user research, design strategy, and experience innovation, UXReactor serves a diverse range of clients from Fortune 500 leaders to fast-growing startups.

