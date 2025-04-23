Experts Gather At The Maryland Cannabis Convention To Explore New Opportunities

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Maryland Cannabis Convention will be held on May 2-3, 2025, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD. This premier event brings together industry leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the cannabis sector.

Operational since 2014, NECANN events are one of the most significant cannabis events on the East Coast. This year, the Maryland Cannabis Convention promises to deliver even more insightful discussions, innovative product showcases, and unique networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to engage...

Read More>>

To know more, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]