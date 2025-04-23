Secretary Rubio's Call With Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Secretary Rubio commended Poland’s defense investments as an example for other European nations that must step up and commit more resources for national security. They also discussed further cooperation on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The Secretary expressed the United States’ hopes that the peace proposal presented to Ukrainian and Russian officials will be accepted and lead to a lasting peace in Ukraine.
