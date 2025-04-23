EDG Grows Singapore Team: Creative Director Oliver Corrin Joins To Lead Strategy And Branding

Oliver Corrin, recently appointed Creative Director Strategy & Branding, EDG Singapore

With a track record of branding that gives clients a competitive edge, Corrin will oversee concept development and guest experience strategy.

- Oliver CorrinNOVATO, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitality design and branding studio EDG is pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Corrin as Creative Director of Strategy and Branding at its Singapore office. With an impressive track record of creating immersive brand experiences for global hospitality leaders including Oberoi, Marriott, and Banyan Tree, Corrin will lead EDG Singapore's branding efforts, overseeing concept development and guest experience strategy.“We're thrilled to welcome another world-class talent to our branding team,” said EDG's CEO, Jennifer Johanson.“Oliver not only brings a sharp understanding of hospitality branding but also deep relationships and experience throughout the region.”A UK native, Corrin began his career shaping trailblazing, customer-centric hospitality designs and brand experiences in the dynamic Hong Kong market. Corrin established CADA Design's office in Asia, growing the firm's reach in the region and overseeing the design of the 160,000 sq ft New Yaohan department store in the Gran Lisboa Cotai and the full renovation of American Club's rooftop 'town club' location in Hong Kong's bustling Exchange Square. As Global Head of Interior Design at Latitude in Dubai, he brought his design expertise, exemplary client service, and deep understanding of guest experience to one of the world's most competitive hospitality hubs.Now based in EDG's Singapore studio, Corrin brings with him a truly global perspective shaped by relentless market research, strategic networking, and a passion for travel.“We're not just crafting interiors,” Corrin shared.“We're shaping experiences. And in doing so, we help our clients achieve their strategic goals and delight their guests.”Rob Shen, Managing Director of EDG Singapore, added:“Corrin's talent for creating customer-centric brands and emotionally charged guest experiences fits seamlessly with how we approach food and beverage design. His background as an interior designer is a strategic benefit to bridge strong branding and positioning with world-class luxury and lifestyle design, globally.”EDG Singapore recently unveiled their latest work at 25Hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta, where they led the design of the hotel's arrival and reception areas, its Vida Spa, Copa Restaurant , Cabana outdoor pool and bar, and creative meeting suites. The studio also announced the re-opening of the renovated W Maldives, where EDG was responsible for creating the F&B concepts and full interior design of all dining and bar venues as well as the expanded Wet Deck and pool, complete with an iconic custom-made stainless steel slide-an instant favorite of kids of all ages.Looking ahead, the EDG Singapore office will be unveiling several F&B and hospitality projects over the next several months, including Chatterbox Café at MGM Macau, JW Marriott Surat, two Trident Hotels in Mumbai, a luxury resort project in the Maldives, and three new standalone restaurants in Singapore.About EDG Hospitality Design & BrandingEDG is a global hospitality design and branding studio with offices in Northern California, Dallas and Singapore. Their cross disciplinary team of architects, designers and brand strategists led by Principal Jennifer Johanson are known for creating unique, narrative-driven guest experiences that connect people to place through design. EDG has won numerous awards and recognitions in its 35-year history, recently winning 2024's Gold Key Award for the Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas, and Interior Design Magazine's 2023 Best Of Year award for Mii amo Spa in Sedona, Arizona.Read Oliver's announcement here: hangar7/all/196

