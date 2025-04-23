Alaska Air Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
1 Year-to-date repurchases through April 22, 2025
Q1 2025 Results
Prior Expectation
Actual Results
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro forma 2024
Up 2.5% to 3.5%
Up ~3.9%
RASM % change versus pro forma 2024
Up high-single digits
Up ~5.0%
CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024
Up low-single digits to mid-
Up ~2.1%
Economic fuel cost per gallon
n/a
$2.61
Adjusted loss per share
$(0.70) to $(0.50)
$(0.77)
Our Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) pretax margin for the first quarter was (7.4)%, with a GAAP net loss per share of $1.35. On an adjusted basis, our pretax margin was (4.5)%, with a net loss per share of $0.77. While macroeconomic factors and a softening demand environment began to negatively impact our results in February, we still delivered a 7 point year-over-year improvement to our adjusted pretax margin on a pro forma basis.
Air Group capacity grew 3.9% during the quarter, approximately 1 point higher than expected, reflecting lower than expected flight cancellation rates. Total revenue grew 9.0% year-over-year, with unit revenue up 5.0% year-over-year - a result we believe will lead the industry, despite a 3 point impact from softening demand. Premium revenue remains resilient, up 10% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration grew 12% year-over-year. Our revenue results reflect progress on key initiatives, such as network changes and synergies which are tracking in line with expectations.
Unit costs increased 2.1% year-over-year. This cost performance is in line with our expectations, and inclusive of the new Alaska flight attendant contract, which was ratified in February. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.61 in the first quarter, reflecting moderating crude oil prices offset by elevated West Coast refining margins.
Our consolidated results reflect strong initial progress on the integration of Hawaiian Airlines, and the synergies it unlocks. We are realizing benefits from our combined network, improved asset utilization and greater connectivity for our guests. In the first quarter, Hawaiian unit revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year, and Hawaiian's adjusted pretax margin improved 14 points.
Second Quarter and Full Year Forecast Information:
For the second quarter of 2025, we expect the following results. Although overall bookings have stabilized as we look forward, our guidance reflects approximately 6 points of revenue impact to the second quarter due to recent demand softness. Consistent with prior commentary and expectations, Q2 2025 faces the most cost pressure while unit costs are expected to improve sequentially through the second half of the year.
Q2 Expectation
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro forma 2024
Up 2% to 3%
RASM % change versus pro forma 2024
Flat to down low single
CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024
Up mid to high single
Adjusted earnings per share
$1.15 to $1.65
Given recent economic uncertainty and volatility, we are not providing an update to our full year 2025 guidance. We are assessing a variety of scenarios, and expect to be solidly profitable in 2025 even if revenue remains pressured throughout the second half of the year. Absent the softer macroeconomic outlook, areas of our business within our control are performing well and in line with our prior expectations. We will provide further updates to full year guidance later this year.
Financial Results and Updates:
Reported GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 of $166 million, or $1.35 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net loss of $132 million, or $1.05 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
Reported net loss for the first quarter of 2025, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $95 million, or $0.77 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net loss of $116 million, or $0.92 per share, for the first quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
On a pro forma basis, adjusted pretax loss improved $190 million from $330 million in the first quarter of 2024 to $140 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock for approximately $107 million in the first quarter, with year-to-date repurchases totaling $149 million as of April 22, 2025.
Generated $459 million in operating cash flow for the first quarter.
Held $2.5 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025.
Operational Updates:
Ratified a three-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Alaska's more than 6,900 AFA-represented flight attendants, recognizing them for their contributions to the company's success.
Ratified a three-year extension of the existing CBA with Hawaiian's more than 2,100 AFA-represented flight attendants. The extension includes Hawaiian flight attendants in the company's Performance-Based Pay and Operational Performance Rewards programs, as well as other improved benefits.
Reached a Tentative Agreement for an updated CBA with Horizon technicians, represented by AMFA.
Expanded our combined fleet by eight aircraft during the quarter, adding four 737-9s, one 787-9, one E175, and two A330-300 freighters.
Announced growth at our San Diego hub with three new nonstop routes to Phoenix, Chicago O'Hare, and Denver, as well as increased flight frequencies to Las Vegas, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, and San Jose to begin later this year.
Integration Updates:
Enhanced loyalty program benefits by offering status matching and reciprocal mileage earn between our Mileage Plan and HawaiianMiles programs.
Continued to bring our operations closer together by co-locating Alaska and Hawaiian stations in Los Angeles, New York JFK, Phoenix, and San Francisco in order to provide a more seamless travel experience for our guests.
Completed co-location of Alaska and Hawaiian Air Cargo operations in four Hawaiian locations - Honolulu, Maui, Kona, and Līhuʻe.
Unified cargo booking systems, allowing customers to book shipments across both networks more easily.
Other Updates:
Introduced the Horizon Air Pilot Development Program in Hawai'i, the first of its kind in the state, providing students with a path to join Horizon Air while easing the financial burden of training costs.
Announced investment in Loft Dynamics to develop the first hyper-realistic, full-motion Boeing 737 VR simulator, aiming to enhance pilot training and inform future training solutions across the industry.
Named the best airline of 2025 by NerdWallet based on loyalty program value, elite status benefits, operational strength, and more.
Named to Newsweek Reader's Choice list of top 10 best airport lounges in the U.S., a recognition of our continued investment in the lounge experience for guests traveling through our hubs.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net loss per share (EPS) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Per Share
|
Dollars
|
Per Share
|
Net loss
$ (166)
$ (1.35)
|
$ (132)
|
$ (1.05)
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(3)
(0.02)
|
(13)
|
(0.10)
|
Losses on foreign debt
5
|
0.04
|
-
|
|
Special items - operating
91
|
0.74
|
34
|
0.27
|
Income tax effect of adjustments above
(22)
|
(0.18)
|
(5)
|
(0.04)
|
Adjusted net loss
$ (95)
|
$ (0.77)
|
$ (116)
|
$ (0.92)
A conference call regarding the first quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PDT on April 24, 2025. It can be accessed at . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may cause our forward-looking statements to differ materially, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the recently completed acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and the ability to realize anticipated cost savings, synergies, or growth from the acquisition, inability to meet cost reduction and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the oneworld Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair and hawaiianairlines. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
|
Change
|
|
|
Passenger revenue
$ 2,808
$ 2,004
|
40 %
|
|
|
164
|
26 %
Cargo and other revenue
122
64
|
91 %
|
Total Operating Revenue
3,137
2,232
|
41 %
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
Wages and benefits
1,127
804
|
40 %
|
|
|
44
|
41 %
|
|
|
565
|
21 %
|
|
|
122
|
80 %
|
|
|
47
|
32 %
|
|
|
165
|
47 %
|
|
|
97
|
49 %
|
|
|
77
|
30 %
|
|
|
126
|
54 %
|
|
|
58
|
47 %
|
|
|
54
|
19 %
|
|
|
205
|
27 %
|
|
|
34
|
168 %
|
Total Operating Expenses
3,334
2,398
|
39 %
|
Operating Loss
(197)
(166)
|
(19) %
|
|
|
Non-operating Income (Expense)
|
|
Interest income
26
17
|
53 %
|
|
|
(35)
|
89 %
|
|
|
6
|
100 %
|
|
|
-
|
NM
|
Total Non-operating Expense
(36)
(12)
|
200 %
|
Loss Before Income Tax
(233)
(178)
|
Income tax benefit
(67)
(46)
|
Net Loss
$ (166)
$ (132)
|
|
|
Basic Loss Per Share
$ (1.35)
$ (1.05)
|
Diluted Loss Per Share
$ (1.35)
$ (1.05)
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding used for computation:
|
|
Basic
123.134
125.970
|
Diluted
123.134
125.970
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,044
$ 1,201
|
Restricted cash
28
29
|
Marketable securities
1,420
1,274
|
Total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities
2,492
2,504
|
Receivables - net
569
558
|
Inventories and supplies - net
206
199
|
Prepaid expenses
281
307
|
Other current assets
173
192
|
Total Current Assets
3,721
3,760
|
|
Property and Equipment
|
Aircraft and other flight equipment
12,619
12,273
|
Other property and equipment
2,197
2,173
|
Deposits for future flight equipment
700
883
|
|
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,649)
(4,548)
|
Total Property and Equipment - net
10,867
10,781
|
|
Other Assets
|
Operating lease assets
1,313
1,296
|
Goodwill
2,724
2,724
|
Intangible assets - net
859
873
|
Other noncurrent assets
334
334
|
Total Other Assets
5,230
5,227
|
|
Total Assets
$ 19,818
$ 19,768
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in millions, except share amounts)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities
|
Accounts payable
$ 237
$ 186
|
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
749
1,001
|
Air traffic liability
2,204
1,712
|
Other accrued liabilities
1,042
997
|
Deferred revenue
1,727
1,592
|
Current portion of long-term debt
519
442
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
214
207
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
8
8
|
Total Current Liabilities
6,700
6,145
|
|
Noncurrent Liabilities
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
4,290
4,491
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,200
1,198
|
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
45
47
|
Deferred income taxes
871
934
|
Deferred revenue
1,587
1,664
|
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
457
460
|
Other liabilities
531
457
|
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
8,981
9,251
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or
-
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2025 -
1
1
|
Capital in excess of par value
844
811
|
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2025 - 20,096,391 shares; 2024 - 18,329,975
(1,238)
(1,131)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(234)
(239)
|
Retained earnings
4,764
4,930
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,137
4,372
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 19,818
$ 19,768
|
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net Loss
$ (166)
$ (132)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
266
168
|
Changes in working capital
359
256
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
459
292
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Property and equipment additions
(238)
(57)
|
Supplier proceeds
-
162
|
Other investing activities
(143)
213
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(381)
318
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(236)
(5)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(158)
605
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,257
308
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 1,099
$ 913
SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited)
Air Group has classified certain operating activity as special items due to their unusual or infrequently occurring nature. We believe disclosing information about these items separately improves comparable year-over-year analysis and allows stakeholders to better understand our results of operations. A description of the special items is provided below.
Labor and other: Labor and other costs in 2025 were primarily for changes to Alaska flight attendants' sick leave benefits pursuant to a new collective bargaining agreement ratified in the first quarter. Costs in 2024 were primarily associated with the retirement of Alaska's Airbus and Horizon's Q400 aircraft.
Integration costs: Integration costs are associated with the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and primarily consist of employee-related and other merger costs.
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
Labor and other
51
26
|
Integration costs
40
8
|
Special items - operating
$ 91
$ 34
|
OPERATING STATISTICS (unaudited)
A manual recalculation of certain figures using rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the table below.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
|
Change
|
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
|
|
Revenue passengers (000)
13,159
9,774
|
34.6 %
|
|
|
12,524
|
37.8 %
|
|
|
15,378
|
38.0 %
|
|
|
81.4 %
|
(0.1) pts
|
|
|
16.00¢
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
13.03¢
|
1.6 %
|
|
|
14.51¢
|
1.9 %
|
|
|
11.60¢
|
2.5 %
|
|
|
$3.08
|
(15.3) %
|
|
|
188
|
39.4 %
|
|
|
81.8
|
(1.1) %
|
|
|
95.7
|
29.4 %
|
|
|
23,013
|
29.4 %
|
|
|
315
|
84 a/c
|
|
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
11,723
11,422
|
2.6 %
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
14,345
14,035
|
2.2 %
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.61
$3.05
|
(14.4) %
|
Hawaiian Airlines Operating Statistics:
|
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
4,307
-
|
n/a
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
5,366
-
|
n/a
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon(c)
$2.50
-
|
n/a
|
Regional Operating Statistics:(e)
|
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,227
1,102
|
11.3 %
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,508
1,343
|
12.3 %
|
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.80
$3.27
|
(14.4) %
|
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Excludes operations under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon.
(d)
Includes aircraft owned and leased by Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
(e)
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
We are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. Amounts in the tables below are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, a manual recalculation of certain figures using these rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the tables below.
Adjusted Loss Before Income Tax Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax
$ (233)
$ (178)
|
Adjusted for:
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(3)
(13)
|
Losses on foreign debt
5
-
|
Special items - operating
91
34
|
Adjusted loss before income tax
$ (140)
$ (157)
|
|
Pretax margin
(7.4) %
(8.0) %
|
Adjusted pretax margin
(4.5) %
(7.0) %
|
CASMex Reconciliation
|
|
(in millions)
2025
2024
|
Total operating expenses
$ 3,334
$ 2,398
|
Less the following components:
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
681
565
|
Freighter costs
41
15
|
Special items - operating
91
34
|
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items
$ 2,521
$ 1,784
|
|
ASMs
21,219
15,378
|
CASMex
11.89 ¢
11.60 ¢
|
Fuel Reconciliation
|
|
2025
2024
|
(in millions, except for per-gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gallon
|
Dollars
|
Cost/Gallon
|
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 681
|
|
$ 2.60
|
|
$ 565
|
|
$ 3.01
|
Losses on settled hedges
|
3
|
|
0.01
|
|
13
|
|
0.07
|
Economic fuel expense
|
$ 684
|
|
$ 2.61
|
|
$ 578
|
|
$ 3.08
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
|
(3)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(0.07)
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
$ 681
|
|
$ 2.60
|
|
$ 565
|
|
$ 3.01
|
Fuel gallons
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
188
|
Debt-to-capitalization, including leases
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
$ 4,290
|
|
$ 4,491
|
Capitalized operating leases
|
1,414
|
|
1,405
|
Capitalized finance leases
|
53
|
|
55
|
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
|
5,757
|
|
5,951
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,137
|
|
4,372
|
Total Invested Capital
|
$ 9,894
|
|
$ 10,323
|
|
|
|
|
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including leases
|
58 %
|
|
58 %
|
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Long-term debt
|
$ 4,809
|
|
$ 4,933
|
Capitalized operating leases
|
1,414
|
|
1,405
|
Capitalized finance leases
|
53
|
|
55
|
Total adjusted debt
|
6,276
|
|
6,393
|
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
|
2,464
|
|
2,475
|
Adjusted net debt
|
$ 3,812
|
|
$ 3,918
|
|
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Operating Income(a)
|
$ 539
|
|
$ 570
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
Special items - operating
|
402
|
|
345
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(18)
|
|
(28)
|
Gain on foreign debt
|
(5)
|
|
(10)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
651
|
|
583
|
Aircraft rent
|
222
|
|
207
|
EBITDAR
|
$ 1,791
|
|
$ 1,667
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
|
2.1x
|
|
2.4x
|
|
|
(a)
|
Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.
|
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
|
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
(in millions)
|
Alaska
|
|
Hawaiian
|
|
Regional
|
|
Consolidating
|
|
Air Group
|
|
Adjustments(c)
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger revenue
|
$ 1,757
|
|
$ 653
|
|
$ 398
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,808
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,808
|
Loyalty program other revenue
|
152
|
|
39
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
207
|
|
-
|
|
207
|
Cargo and other revenue
|
65
|
|
55
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
122
|
|
-
|
|
122
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
1,974
|
|
747
|
|
414
|
|
2
|
|
3,137
|
|
-
|
|
3,137
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
1,608
|
|
640
|
|
333
|
|
(19)
|
|
2,562
|
|
91
|
|
2,653
|
Fuel expense
|
419
|
|
174
|
|
91
|
|
-
|
|
684
|
|
(3)
|
|
681
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
2,027
|
|
814
|
|
424
|
|
(19)
|
|
3,246
|
|
88
|
|
3,334
|
Non-operating Expense
|
(2)
|
|
(21)
|
|
-
|
|
(8)
|
|
(31)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(36)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ (55)
|
|
$ (88)
|
|
$ (10)
|
|
$ 13
|
|
$ (140)
|
|
$ (93)
|
|
$ (233)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
(in millions)
|
Alaska
|
|
Hawaiian
|
|
Regional
|
|
Consolidating
|
|
Air Group
|
|
Adjustments(c)
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger revenue
|
$ 1,629
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 375
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,004
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 2,004
|
Loyalty program other revenue
|
149
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
164
|
|
-
|
|
164
|
Cargo and other revenue
|
62
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
64
|
|
-
|
|
64
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
1,840
|
|
-
|
|
390
|
|
2
|
|
2,232
|
|
-
|
|
2,232
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
1,514
|
|
-
|
|
299
|
|
(14)
|
|
1,799
|
|
34
|
|
1,833
|
Fuel expense
|
485
|
|
-
|
|
93
|
|
-
|
|
578
|
|
(13)
|
|
565
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,999
|
|
-
|
|
392
|
|
(14)
|
|
2,377
|
|
21
|
|
2,398
|
Non-operating Expense
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
(12)
|
|
-
|
|
(12)
|
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
|
$ (162)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (2)
|
|
$ 7
|
|
$ (157)
|
|
$ (21)
|
|
$ (178)
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, Horizon, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
|
(b)
|
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges.
|
(c)
|
Includes special items, mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, and gain and losses on foreign debt.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY COMBINED COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)
|
We believe that analysis of specific financial and operational results on a combined basis provides more meaningful year-over-
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
2025 As Reported
|
|
2024 Combined(a)
|
|
Change
|
Operating Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passenger revenue
|
$ 2,808
|
|
$ 2,585
|
|
9 %
|
Loyalty program other revenue
|
207
|
|
193
|
|
7 %
|
Cargo and other revenue
|
122
|
|
99
|
|
23 %
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
3,137
|
|
2,877
|
|
9 %
|
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
|
2,653
|
|
2,443
|
|
9 %
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
681
|
|
759
|
|
(10) %
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
3,334
|
|
3,202
|
|
4 %
|
Operating Loss
|
(197)
|
|
(325)
|
|
(39) %
|
Non-operating expense
|
(36)
|
|
(18)
|
|
100 %
|
Loss Before Income Tax
|
(233)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(32) %
|
Special items - operating
|
91
|
|
42
|
|
117 %
|
Special items - net non-operating
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
(100) %
|
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
|
(3)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(80) %
|
(Gain)/Losses on foreign debt
|
5
|
|
(9)
|
|
(156) %
|
Adjusted Loss Before Income Tax
|
$ (140)
|
|
$ (330)
|
|
(58) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pretax Margin
|
(7.4) %
|
|
(11.9) %
|
|
4.5 pts
|
Adjusted Pretax Margin
|
(4.5) %
|
|
(11.5) %
|
|
7.0 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined Comparative Operating Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue passengers (000)
|
13,159
|
|
12,395
|
|
6.2 %
|
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
|
17,257
|
|
16,597
|
|
4.0 %
|
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
|
21,219
|
|
20,429
|
|
3.9 %
|
Load factor
|
81.3 %
|
|
81.2 %
|
|
0.1 pts
|
Yield
|
16.28¢
|
|
15.57¢
|
|
4.6 %
|
RASM
|
14.79¢
|
|
14.08¢
|
|
5.0 %
|
CASMex
|
11.89¢
|
|
11.65¢
|
|
2.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined Comparative CASMex Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 3,334
|
|
$ 3,202
|
|
4 %
|
Less the following components:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
|
681
|
|
759
|
|
(10) %
|
Freighter costs
|
41
|
|
22
|
|
86 %
|
Special items - operating
|
91
|
|
42
|
|
117 %
|
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and
|
$ 2,521
|
|
$ 2,379
|
|
6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASMs
|
21,219
|
|
20,429
|
|
3.9 %
|
CASMex
|
11.89¢
|
|
11.65¢
|
|
2.1 %
|
|
|
(a)
|
As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 22, 2025, including certain immaterial reclassification and policy adjustments.
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
-
By excluding certain costs from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. We believe that all U.S. carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact of company-specific cost drivers which are more controllable by management. We adjust for expenses related directly to our freighter aircraft operations, including those costs incurred under the ATSA with Amazon, to allow for better comparability to other carriers that do not operate freighter aircraft. We also exclude certain special charges as they are unusual or nonrecurring in nature and adjusting for these expenses allows management and investors to better understand our cost performance.
CASMex is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. CASMex is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
Adjusted pretax income is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating and finance leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items)
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items per ASM, or "unit cost"
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating and finance lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging programs and excluding operations under the Air Transportation Service Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon
Freighter Costs - operating expenses directly attributable to the operation of Alaska's B737 freighter aircraft and Hawaiian's A330-300 freighter aircraft exclusively performing cargo missions
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with revenue passengers
PRASM - passenger revenue per ASM, or "passenger unit revenue"
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, loyalty program revenue, and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with revenue passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average passenger revenue for flying one passenger one mile
SOURCE Alaska Air GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment