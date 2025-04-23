403
India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Pakistan Following Attack In Jammu And Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 23 (KUNA) -- India downgraded its diplomatic relations with Pakistan and suspended the Indus Water Treaty with immediate effect in wake of a deadly militant attack on tourists in Pahalgam town in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the move on Wednesday following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
"The defence, military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata," he told the media in New Delhi.
He also said that the meeting decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be suspended with immediate effect until Pakistan abjures support for cross-border terrorism.
The Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect and those who have crossed over may return through that route before May 1.
The Foreign Secretary also announced withdrawing defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
"These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Vikram Misri said.
The present strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, he added.
At least 28 tourists were reportedly killed and several others injured in the attack yesterday.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, a claim which Islamabad categorically denies. (end)
