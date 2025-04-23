Maureen Anne Meehan Debuts Legal Thriller At L.A. Times Festival Of Books 2025

Red Hands

"Red Hands" pulls readers back in time with its haunting deep dive into one of most pressing American crises involving women in indigenous communities

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Readers will have an exciting chance to connect with mystery author Maureen Anne Meehan in person at the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2025, where she will be signing copies of her latest novel,“Red Hands.” The book signing is an exclusive highlight of the literary occasion, providing fans an opportunity to engage directly with the author of the enthralling Mary MacIntosh series.“Red Hands” delves into the pervasive violence experienced by Indigenous women, especially in Native American communities. The striking red handprint, a chilling emblem painted across the mouths of advocates, resonates throughout the narrative, symbolizing muted voices, vanished lives, and a justice system that frequently turns a blind eye.Meehan intensifies the suspense with a haunting turn: a string of murders that carry the enigmatic marks of the notorious Zodiac Killer. In Sheridan County, Wyoming, the discovery of a Native woman's body drives prosecutor Mary“Mac” MacIntosh into a gripping pursuit of a killer. This elusive figure leaves behind a trail of encrypted letters and clues that echo the unsolved mysteries of the late 1960s. As Mac immerses herself in the investigation, she faces the challenge of determining if the true Zodiac Killer has resurfaced or if a menacing new imitator is taking advantage of the haunting legacy to perpetuate a cycle of violence against Indigenous women.Author Maureen Anne Meehan, who has worn many hats as a teacher, attorney, and judge, unearthed her love for storytelling after a life-changing incident. Originally from Sheridan, Wyoming, she finds her muse in the stunning vistas of her home state, which frequently act as the vibrant setting for her captivating courtroom thrillers. She has received a lot of praise for her works, including a feature in The New York Times Magazine.Step into the thrilling alternate universe of“Red Hands,” sure to mesmerize audiences at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2025 . From April 26th to 27th, attendees can find this gripping novel at Inks and Bindings' highlighted shelves.Scheduled for April 26, 2025, from 1:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Maureen Anne Meehan will be personally signing copies of her latest release,“Red Hands.” Don't miss out on this exciting book event. Come and visit Booth #930 at the Black Zone of the University of Southern California.Plunge into the diverse literary creations of Maureen Anne Meehan, featuring the acclaimed Mary MacIntosh series. Check out her official website at for the freshest news, updates, and exciting upcoming book releases. Alternatively, all book editions are available for purchase on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other prominent online bookstores around the globe.About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

