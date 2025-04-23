Amedisys Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
| For the Three-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net service revenue
|$
|594,781
|$
|571,414
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|334,050
|321,537
|General and administrative expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|131,968
|127,946
|Non-cash compensation
|6,223
|7,433
|Merger-related expenses
|16,769
|20,667
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,447
|4,271
|Other
|57,965
|57,941
|Total operating expenses
|551,422
|539,795
|Operating income
|43,359
|31,619
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2,873
|1,727
|Interest expense
|(6,422
|)
|(8,119
|)
|Equity in earnings from equity method investments
|1,794
|910
|Gain on equity method investment
|48,093
|-
|Miscellaneous, net
|1,508
|1,090
|Total other income (expense), net
|47,846
|(4,392
|)
|Income before income taxes
|91,205
|27,227
|Income tax expense
|(29,384
|)
|(12,633
|)
|Net income
|61,821
|14,594
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(809
|)
|(194
|)
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|61,012
|$
|14,400
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|1.86
|$
|0.44
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|32,793
|32,670
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|1.84
|$
|0.44
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|33,218
|32,979
| AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|284,881
|$
|303,242
|Patient accounts receivable
|319,639
|296,075
|Prepaid expenses
|17,410
|13,072
|Other current assets
|12,034
|19,694
|Total current assets
|633,964
|632,083
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $103,758 and $100,890
|40,186
|42,108
|Operating lease right of use assets
|80,905
|81,500
|Goodwill
|1,213,888
|1,213,888
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,949 and $18,787
|80,199
|81,155
|Other assets
|135,432
|87,980
|Total assets
|$
|2,184,574
|$
|2,138,714
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|28,705
|$
|39,956
|Payroll and employee benefits
|131,722
|151,995
|Accrued expenses
|162,180
|152,564
|Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group
|106,000
|106,000
|Current portion of long-term obligations
|37,579
|37,968
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|25,845
|25,909
|Total current liabilities
|492,031
|514,392
|Long-term obligations, less current portion
|332,947
|339,313
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|55,642
|56,111
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|58,032
|48,051
|Other long-term obligations
|848
|882
|Total liabilities
|939,500
|958,749
|Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,381,255 and 38,307,521 shares issued; 32,818,871 and 32,776,148 shares outstanding
|38
|38
|Additional paid-in capital
|825,138
|818,201
|Treasury stock, at cost, 5,562,384 and 5,531,373 shares of common stock
|(477,718
|)
|(474,854
|)
|Retained earnings
|852,168
|791,156
|Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders' equity
|1,199,626
|1,134,541
|Noncontrolling interests
|45,448
|45,424
|Total equity
|1,245,074
|1,179,965
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,184,574
|$
|2,138,714
| AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
| For the Three-Month
Periods Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|61,821
|$
|14,594
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)
|6,787
|6,138
|Non-cash compensation
|6,844
|7,886
|Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets
|8,645
|8,566
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(34
|)
|4
|Gain on equity method investment
|(48,093
|)
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|9,981
|2,594
|Equity in earnings from equity method investments
|(1,794
|)
|(910
|)
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|248
|248
|Return on equity method investments
|2,320
|170
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Patient accounts receivable
|(23,564
|)
|(46,806
|)
|Other current assets
|3,480
|(1,696
|)
|Operating lease right of use assets
|(1,186
|)
|(1,042
|)
|Other assets
|88
|155
|Accounts payable
|(10,913
|)
|8,652
|Accrued expenses
|(10,658
|)
|3,029
|Other long-term obligations
|(34
|)
|(591
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(7,625
|)
|(7,532
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,687
|)
|(6,541
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets
|27
|21
|Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|15
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,215
|)
|(2,670
|)
|Investments in technology assets
|(201
|)
|(223
|)
|Investment in equity method investee
|-
|(196
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,374
|)
|(3,068
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from the issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options
|93
|-
|Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation
|(2,864
|)
|(617
|)
|Noncontrolling interest contributions
|-
|1,764
|Noncontrolling interest distributions
|(785
|)
|(756
|)
|Principal payments of long-term obligations
|(9,744
|)
|(8,941
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(13,300
|)
|(8,550
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(18,361
|)
|(18,159
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|303,242
|138,863
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|284,881
|$
|120,704
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|6,177
|$
|8,188
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
|$
|907
|$
|828
|Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
|$
|8,811
|$
|8,574
|Cash paid for finance lease liabilities
|$
|4,121
|$
|2,236
|Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:
|Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|7,006
|$
|7,173
|Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
|$
|3,158
|$
|4,326
|Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to operating lease liabilities
|$
|75
|$
|168
|Reductions to right of use assets resulting from reductions to finance lease liabilities
|$
|415
|$
|496
|Days revenue outstanding (1)
|45.7
|54.1
(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 2024 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
| AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
| For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|61,012
|$
|14,400
|Add:
|Income tax expense
|29,384
|12,633
|Interest expense, net
|3,549
|6,392
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,787
|6,138
|Certain items(1)
|(31,903
|)
|20,296
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5)
|$
|68,829
|$
|59,859
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
| For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|61,012
|$
|14,400
|Add:
|Certain items(1)
|(19,430
|)
|19,548
|Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5)
|$
|41,582
|$
|33,948
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
| For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
|$
|1.84
|$
|0.44
|Add:
|Certain items(1)
|(0.59
|)
|0.59
|Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5)
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.03
(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:
Certain Items (in thousands):
| For the Three-Month Periods
Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Income) Expense
|(Income) Expense
|Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:
|Merger-related expenses
|$
|16,769
|$
|20,667
|Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):
|Other (income) expense, net (includes $48,093 gain on equity method investment)
|(48,672
|)
|(371
|)
|Total
|$
|(31,903
|)
|$
|20,296
|Net of tax
|$
|(19,430
|)
|$
|19,548
|Diluted EPS
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|0.59
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.
