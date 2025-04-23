HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2025 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB ) announced today that it will release its 2025 first quarter financial results and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to discuss its results.

Conference Call: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: 888-350-3452 (toll free) International 646-960-0369

Conference ID: 1809480

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will be webcast live over the internet. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company website at . Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit .

