Kashmir's Climate Scam: What's Really Happening?

By Mohammad Younus Bhat

In Jammu and Kashmir, a region highly susceptible to climate extremes, the alarming mismatch between climate funding and tangible action is painfully clear.

Leaders often declare climate emergencies, pledge millions for mitigation and adaptation, and release glossy reports. However, carbon emissions rise, glaciers melt, and heatwaves become more deadly. The promises are growing louder, yet the crisis deepens.

The climate change industry has turned into a cash cow for consultants, NGOs, and policy brokers, who reap profits while the planet pays the price. Projects aimed at building resilience or developing green futures often lack real-world results. In Jammu and Kashmir, this pattern is striking. According to a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General, nearly a quarter of funds allocated for disaster risk reduction were misused for unrelated projects, such as road construction and unauthorized purchases. Some programs, like climate training and workshops, were either never conducted or grossly overstated.

This is not an isolated issue. Across India, similar failures plague climate initiatives. Funds meant for afforestation and conservation have been misused, with money being spent on administrative costs rather than planting trees. The notorious Roshni land scam in Jammu and Kashmir, under the guise of“development,” saw forest land being encroached upon and sold off to elites, undermining conservation efforts.

Such systemic inefficiency isn't limited to Kashmir. Across the globe, climate funds have been diverted for personal gain. In Uganda, NGOs were found to have embezzled funds with fake receipts and ghost employees. The Philippines claimed to have planted over a billion trees, but audits revealed that nearly 88% of them were dead or never planted.

What makes this crisis even worse is the industry's ability to protect itself. Climate experts, consultants, and NGOs thrive on ambiguous jargon. Terms like“resilience,”“adaptability,” and“sustainability” often mask the absence of real results. Conferences and peer-reviewed publications create an echo chamber of validation, while communities suffering from floods, droughts, and heatwaves see no real change. The media, often complicit, amplifies empty claims, failing to investigate the truth behind the numbers.

Jammu and Kashmir is a prime example of this disconnect. The region's vulnerability to climate change requires urgent, actionable measures, but much of the funding allocated for climate-related projects is either misused or unaccounted for. The result is a growing gap between the promises made by governments and the lived reality of people who face rising temperatures, erratic weather, and environmental disasters.

This is not just about climate change, it's about accountability. The climate industry must move beyond performative metrics and focus on real impact. Governments and institutions must ensure that funding is spent where it is needed, not on administrative expenses or projects that benefit the elite few. Journalists must dig deeper, investigating where the money goes and holding those in power accountable.

Climate action must be real, not rhetorical. The environment deserves more than bureaucratic theatre. Jammu and Kashmir, like many parts of the world, needs genuine solutions, not empty promises. The truth is, the planet is crying out for action, and it's high time we started listening.

Writer is a Senior Research Scholar at Pondicherry University.