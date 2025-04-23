403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Moi: Violations Down Due To New Traffic Laws Implementation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Violations fell by 71 percent from last Tuesday's numbers since the new traffic laws came to effect yesterday, said the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.
A statement by the MoI's Public Relations and Security Media Department revealed that the announced figure reflected the authority's efforts to curb down violations and accidents and create a safer road experience for all.
Not wearing seat belts, use of phones while driving, non-compliance with road lanes, and wrong-way driving were amongst the violations included in the number, it added.
The MoI affirmed that most road users were complying with the new traffic laws and it commended citizens and resident alike for their cooperation. (end)
ajr
A statement by the MoI's Public Relations and Security Media Department revealed that the announced figure reflected the authority's efforts to curb down violations and accidents and create a safer road experience for all.
Not wearing seat belts, use of phones while driving, non-compliance with road lanes, and wrong-way driving were amongst the violations included in the number, it added.
The MoI affirmed that most road users were complying with the new traffic laws and it commended citizens and resident alike for their cooperation. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment