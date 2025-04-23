Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Moi: Violations Down Due To New Traffic Laws Implementation


2025-04-23 03:06:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Violations fell by 71 percent from last Tuesday's numbers since the new traffic laws came to effect yesterday, said the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.
A statement by the MoI's Public Relations and Security Media Department revealed that the announced figure reflected the authority's efforts to curb down violations and accidents and create a safer road experience for all.
Not wearing seat belts, use of phones while driving, non-compliance with road lanes, and wrong-way driving were amongst the violations included in the number, it added.
The MoI affirmed that most road users were complying with the new traffic laws and it commended citizens and resident alike for their cooperation. (end)
ajr


MENAFN23042025000071011013ID1109464914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search