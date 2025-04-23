Tren Cycle: Trenbolone Steroids Before And After Cycle Results - Legal Tren Steroids For Sale Online From Crazybulk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albany, New York, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anabolic steroids are carefully formulated chemical substances that serve as important organs in the body. The purpose varies depending on the formulation, with some being used to promote excessive muscular hypertrophy and others to alleviate excess stress from muscle cells.





Click Here to Buy Legal Tren Steroids Today!

Gels, creams, tablets, and injections are all forms of availability for bodybuilding-related steroids. Most guys use the products to enhance masculinity and appearance in everyday life. Steroids give mechanisms such as human growth hormone and testosterone. These steroids are created in a laboratory, and are not safe. There are about one hundred forms of anabolic steroids accessible in the globe, with testosterone being the most potent.

What is Trenbolone (Tren Steroid)?

Trenbolone is a kind of anabolic steroid that is used therapeutically to increase animal muscular growth and appetite. Veterinarians devised the Tren Cycle after discovering that the steroid's impact is beneficial in certain cattle. Bodybuilders and sportsmen use Tren as a performance-enhancing drug nowadays. Consumers with a prescription from a licensed healthcare professional may get the steroid from a cheap online pharmacy.

Click Here to Buy Legal Tren Steroids Today!

Utilizing Trenbolone is very dangerous, although bodybuilders take precautions to avoid the most dangerous side effects. Organ damage and irreversible injuries may occur and these are impossible to predict.

What is the Difference Between Trenbolone and Tren?

Trenbolone is also recognized by the abbreviated name, Tren, although most often referred to as "Fina" because of the initial brand names previously sold under: Finajet and Finaject. In the 1960s, these veterinary-grade steroids were first produced.

The sole chemical difference between the animal-grade Fina and the pharmaceutical equivalent, Parabolan, was the addition of an ester group.

Parabolan would have been the sole human-grade form of Trenbolone, but had the same ending as other anabolic steroids in the late 1990s and was terminated. The 1960s-era veterinarian-grade Trenbolone Acetate was discontinued in the 1980s, even before the human-grade version, although reappeared as Finaplex.

>>>CLICK to buy legal Tren (Tren-Max) direct from authorized supplier<<<

Finaplex comes as pellets that were inserted in the ear canals of cattle to enhance lean tissue before slaughter.

Whether you're planning your first steroid cycle or looking to optimize your current Trenbolone and testosterone stack, this guide covers everything you need to know.

Discover the Best Legal Alternatives to the Tren and Test Cycle - Perfect for Beginners and Pro Bodybuilders Alike.





People work hard to be in shape, but circumstances and genetics may often make it difficult to achieve their objectives. That is where companies like CrazyBulk come in! People may discover the assistance they want for any weight reduction quest with goods such as TREN-MAX.

Click Here to Buy TREN-MAX by CrazyBulk From The Official Website

Several supplements have been shown to aid in muscle growth and fat removal. One common supplement is testosterone, which may raise estrogen levels in the body, causing many individuals who take it to grow lean muscle mass or lose weight.

TREN-MAX is the most powerful legal supplement on the planet. It provides all of the anabolic advantages of Trenbolone but without the risky side effects or bother! CrazyBulk stands behind its incredible product with many success stories from delighted clients who have experienced benefits in as little as the time it takes to drink one dosage per day.

About TREN-MAX

TREN-MAX is a potent alternative to Trenbolone , which has been used as an effective steroid for decades. It is also prohibited in most locations since it causes dangerous side effects, including breast growth and aggression, but one can still use it safely.

TREN-MAX is a pre-workout, during-workout, and post-workout substance. It comprises four natural substances that have been studied to give more nitrogen for improved protein synthesis and oxygenation in muscles. This flushes toxins out of them both pre-workout (when muscle glycogen reserves are initially depleted) and post-workout, which aids recovery time.

TREN-MAX Ingredients

CrazyBulk is the place to go if one wants to get high-quality products made from well-researched substances. TREN-MAX is no exception, delivering on what it claims and more. The main elements are as follows:

Beta-Sitosterol: Beta-Sitosterol is a plant sterol that produces cholesterol and is similar to steroids. Chemically, it is one of the precursors for certain testosterone imitating medicines like Trenbolone or Equipoise. However, it is used safely in this supplement with no negative side effects.

Inner Bark of Samento: The Amazonian Rainforest is home to the plant Samento Inner Bark. It may be used to relieve weariness and inflammation. This makes it a wonderful natural cure for those busy throughout the day and having a lot on their plates at work or home. Samento Inner Bark is a fantastic cure for individuals who are working hard and gaining muscle. There is a danger of inflammation with increased oxygen and nitrates in the blood since toxins remain in the tissues. Samento combats this by offering anti-inflammatory properties that may lessen discomfort during vigorous exercise without causing drowsiness, as other medicines on the market may.

Nettle Leaf Extract: For ages, the fresh taste of nettle leaf has been used to cure inflammation, ulcers, wounds, and burns throughout Europe and Asia. It has also been shown that persons who consume juices prepared from wild plants, such as this one, have lower incidences of various malignancies than those who do not. The stinging nettle plant is a diuretic, but it has also been shown to improve glucose management in diabetics. This means that the sugars in their bloodstream may help users have better workout results.

Pepsin is a food digestive enzyme that is present in many animals, including humans. During biological functions such as chewing or crushing vegetables for soup stock, it transforms one sugar into two equivalent molecules of carbon dioxide and water. The most important enzyme in the digestive system is pepsin. It degrades protein and supplies humans with a plethora of accessible amino acids, allowing them to function at optimum performance levels! But Pepsins also assist users to build back up their proteins faster than ever during the recovery period after training (or anything that uses muscles) for increased efficiency, implying faster outcomes from exercise-induced muscle damage.

More Information on TREN-MAX Can Be Found On The Official Website Here

Advantages

There are several advantages to using this product, and the organization is eager to supply them all. Among the advantages are:

Increased Oxygen: Oxygen is the most crucial gas for the body since, without it, individuals cannot produce energy. Without oxygen molecules continually breaking down in cells and tissues surrounding users into smaller components like hydrogen than carbon dioxide, which is taken up by plants via photosynthesis or breathed out of them as exhales, all life on Earth would cease to exist. By boosting oxygenation, TREN-MAX may help individuals manufacture more fat during a bulk-phase exercise. After their muscles have received the required quantities of oxygen, Beta-Sitosterol will encourage them to utilize this fuel source and produce new tissue significantly more easily than if it was not there at all.

Retain Testosterone: Testosterone is an important hormone in men's life. It promotes muscle retention, stamina, and energy levels, but it may also be transformed into something individuals do not want - dihydrotestosterone, or "DHT." The presence of beta-sitosterol protects against this conversion, allowing users to remain masculine without concern. TREN-MAX is an all-natural substance that has been shown to increase the advantages of exercise. TREN-MAX, unlike other performance-enhancing medications, has no detrimental influence on hormone levels such as testosterone or estrogen; it only enhances its conversion rates for usage after exercise.

Rapid Results: CrazyBulk is a prominent weight-loss business that offers TREN-MAX in monthly packages to its consumers. They claim that consumers will experience effects in the first month, but it is better if users wait for two complete cycles before determining how successful this product has been for them. On their website, there are testimonials from delighted clients who had comparable quick alterations after using these pills.

Purchase and Price

It's almost hard to locate a product that can provide the same benefits and build muscle growth at such a low cost. This is why many people were ecstatic when Crazy Bulk announced that their new TREN-MAX formula would be available for $61.99, with two free bottles included. It also offers training manuals that guarantee customers have all of their concerns addressed in one spot while also providing advice on how to eat better and workout harder than ever before without breaking the wallet.

Use this link to buy TREN-MAX from the official USA website directly

Where may the supplement be purchased?

If people are seeking an all-natural approach to increasing their energy and muscle growth, TREN-MAX is the way to go. Whether it is in stock on the Crazy Bulk website or not, they will ship any goods straight from their warehouse so that consumers may get their purchases as soon as possible.

Price



A single bottle costs $64.99 Two bottles cost $129.98 + one bottle is free.

Policy on Refunds

The manufacturer assures that if the supplements are not working out for one reason or another within 14 days of usage, they will be returned. The manufacturer would provide a complete refund if the transaction were made within three weeks of delivery.

Pros



TREN-MAX is a legal and safe option.

Increase muscular mass.

It may be used even while shred cycles are active.

Increased levels of nitrogen and oxygen in the blood

Prescriptions are not required for purchase. Worldwide shipping is free.

Cons



Users may need to cycle off every two months. This pill may increase testosterone levels.

FAQs

How long might one expect to see results?

TREN-MAX is meant to provide consumers with the muscular growth they need in weeks, not months. But don't anticipate instant effects; it will take longer to work than other supplements, so patience is required. It might take up to two weeks of constant usage for an item like this to have its full impact. People may feel an increase in energy and stamina during the first few days, but most improvements will not be seen until at least one month has passed.

Are there any side effects?

The simple answer is no. TREN-MAX does not seem to have any known adverse effects. This makes sense since CrazyBulk does not promise that its product would provide individuals with the dramatic rise in size that its name indicates (and might prove harmful if misused).

When should TREN-MAX be taken?

TREN-MAX is a supplement that should be taken 45 minutes before working out and should be used for at least 30 days. Users must then take a few months off to cycle this medication again without experiencing any negative effects or losing its efficacy.

"CrazyBulk recommends stacking with D-Bal, DecaDuro, and Anadrole for optimum strength increases. If you wish to gain weight, Winsol is also a good option."





Real Customer Reviews

⭐ ️ ⭐ ️ ⭐ ️ ⭐ ️ ⭐ ️ –“Insane Strength Gains!”

By Jason T.

I've been lifting for 6 years and tried a few natural supplements, but TREN-MAX took things to another level. After 3 weeks, I noticed serious improvements in my strength, and my pumps in the gym are next level. No side effects, and I'm feeling leaner too. Highly recommend for anyone cutting or recomping.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ –“Solid Alternative to Tren”

By Marcus R.

I've used Tren before and wanted something safer this time around. TREN-MAX isn't exactly the same, but the results are impressive. My recovery time dropped, my energy is up, and I've dropped about 4 lbs of fat while maintaining muscle. Will definitely run another cycle soon.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ –“Great for Cutting”

By Leo D.

Using TREN-MAX during my cut was a game-changer. I kept my size while dropping body fat, and I didn't feel as drained as I usually do in a calorie deficit. Definitely a must-have in your stack if you're serious about results without the harsh side effects.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ –“Noticeable Muscle Definition”

By Chris M.

About 4 weeks into using TREN-MAX and I'm seeing more vascularity and definition. Strength gains aren't massive, but consistent. It's a great option if you're looking for a legal and safe Tren substitute.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ –“No Crash, Just Gains”

By Evan L.

I was skeptical at first, but this stuff works. I've put on 6 lbs of lean muscle and feel more focused in the gym. Best part? No crash, no mood swings, no crazy side effects. Super clean product.

Read what customers have to say about TREN-MAX on its official website

Trenbolone Types

There are three main types of Trenbolone steroids:

Trenbolone Acetate

Trenbolone Acetate is sold under the trade names Finajet and Finaplis and is often administered intravenously to assist animals, such as cattle, in gaining muscular growth.

Trenbolone Enanthate

According to research, the famous anabolic steroid Trenbolone Enanthate is 500 times more anabolic than testosterone. Trenbolone Enanthate is a steroid used for bulking and cutting by bodybuilders and sportsmen. In certain circumstances, males with delayed puberty discovered that this medicine stimulated the main body. Trenbolone Enanthate is used to treat metastatic breast cancer in women.

Trenbolone Hexahydrobenzylcarbonate

Different half-lives describe the duration and method of action for each of these substances. However, the most often utilized Tren steroid compounds are Trenbolone Enanthate and Acetate.

>>>> Click Here to Buy Tren-Max by Crazybulk From The Official Website <<<<

Tren Steroid Benefits

In a nutshell, Trenbolone is five times more potent than testosterone. Others who have taken Trenbolone for a bodybuilding cycle are aware of the product's full potential, while those who have not are still clueless yet safe.

When evaluating the effectiveness of Testosterone, one may state the importance for muscle development and fat reduction. In addition, Trenbolone is five times more potent than testosterone in elevating male DHT production.

Trenbolone is used in bodybuilding to increase the size of large muscles such as the traps and shoulders due to the responses with the androgen receptors that are largely present in these regions. As a result, there is ease for Tren Cycle users to achieve rapid muscular growth .

In certain clinical circumstances, increased levels of DHT are a prominent cause of male pattern baldness; nevertheless, several users report beginning post-cycle medication after Tren Cycle helped the hair appear fuller again.

Trenbolone Side Effects

Major adverse effects associated with Tren Cycle use include:

Hypercholesterol and Hypertension

These side effects are quite dangerous and do not manifest in everyone. Regular usage of Trenbolone may result in ventricular hypertrophy in the event of increasing cardiovascular strain. Trenbolone also induces cardiomyopathy in a noticeable manner.

Testosterone Suppression

After the Tren Cycle, one of the troubling side effects for males is the decrease of testosterone. During this time, testosterone supplements are used in order to restore levels. And throughout the Tren Cycle, natural testosterone levels plummet, which may be fatal to men's health.

Gynecomastia

Aromatization of estrogen, from which Gynecomastia symptoms result, is a rare side effect of Trenbolone usage. Estrogen is a female hormone that promotes mammary gland development and maintains desire. Unfortunately for males, these characteristics are useless, since no guy desires enlarged pectoral muscles and nipples.

Acne

Trenbolone's strong androgenic activity promotes an increase in secretion under the skin, which is the cause of Acne Vulgaris. Following a Tren Cycle, users with excessive sebum amounts in the skin may have severe acne.

Click Here to Buy the Best Legal Tren - See Before And After Results

Male Pattern Baldness

Trenbolone has 500 times greater androgenic activity than the majority of steroids, which may be harmful to hair follicles. This is due to the high levels of DHT that induce hairline receding on the scalp. DHT causes scalp inflammation, resulting in hair follicles being shed, which, in turn, causes hair loss. Trenbolone accelerates the process of hair loss; users are adviced to use the anabolic steroid for short-term only. This may sometimes be reversed when Tren Cycle users undergo post-cycle treatment.

Enhancement in Visceral Fat

Numerous fat-burning steroids reduce subcutaneous fat while increasing visceral fat levels. Visceral fat envelops the organs beneath the abdomen, which, if excessive, poses a variety of threats to the inner organs.

Depression/Aggression/Anxiety

Recent investigations on the Tren Cycle have found that trenbolone adverse effects are both physical and mental. Users of AAS have experienced irritable behavior, paranoia, sadness, and often increased violence. Due to the stimulating effects on the central nervous system, where Adrenaline production is increased, the fight-or-flight response is activated.

Addiction to Stacking

Stacking is the concurrent use of numerous anabolic steroids at lesser levels for a certain length of time. Some people also add more and steadily increase the dosage to build a pyramid. There are no scientific assertions that support the notion that stacking boosts the impacts of each medication and permits the body to obtain higher anabolic steroid concentrations. This solitary stacking action is more desirable to some guys than utilizing a solitary steroid.

How to Use Trenbolone for Bodybuilding

Essential users should keep in mind that Trenbolone is not licensed for human use, hence there is no true ideal use guideline.

No one should create liquid injectable Trenbolone in clandestine laboratories. This is unlawful.

The effects of the steroid - any steroid - may vary from person to person, and although some men can handle 100mg, others might find 50mg every other day to be sufficient. The concentration of trenbolone acetate is 75 mg/ml of liquid.

Trenbolone is an extremely strong steroid, and may cause severe negative effects if not handled properly by users. Anabolic steroids must be handled with extreme prudence at every stage, and care taken of needle usage and cleanliness.

Besides testosterone, trenbolone is perhaps the most sought-after anabolic steroid on the underground market. Although this may seem simple to get, there is a likelihood that users will encounter counterfeit equipment that is either ineffective or harmful when buying popular steroids. Both options are undesirable and not worth risking life for.

Best Tren Cycle

Users must use extreme caution while cycling trenbolone. Before starting a cycle, ensure that the user's health is in good standing.

Trenbolone may place a great deal of stress on the heart and lungs, and users should see a physician before use. After receiving approval for usage, users will be required to gradually raise the dose over many weeks.

Begin with a low dosage and gradually raise the dosage while carefully monitoring adverse effects. Stop taking trenbolone immediately if there develops any adverse effects and visit the doctor.

Be cautious to finish the cycle gradually, reducing the dose over many weeks. This will assist the body in readjusting to the regular hormone levels and reduce the likelihood of adverse consequences. Trenbolone cycling may be effective and safe if performed with caution. Follow these recommendations to safeguard health while taking this potent steroid.

When cycling trenbolone, always begin with a low dosage and gradually raise the dosage gradually during the cycle. Trenbolone usage should not exceed eight weeks in a row. Using a suitable PCT (post cycle treatment) program after cycling trenbolone is also essential.

Tren Before and After Cycle Results

Tren's before and after benefits are mentioned below.



Excessive Muscle Growth: The primary reason for men to use the Trenbolone cycle is to promote muscular growth. This is surprising since the Tren Cycle is so quick and devours the body's protein metabolism. The Tren Cycle is ideal for individuals who wish to grow a massive physique in a brief amount of time for a variety of goals that are still prevalent today. Trenbolone stimulates protein synthesis and maintains a nitrogen balance, which simultaneously causes muscular growth. This is not the sole factor, but the most anabolic state in which muscles develop significantly. This is typical for individuals to acquire 30 lbs of lean muscle in just 8 weeks.

Trenbolone Fat Loss: Tren Cycle is effective for cutting, since several individuals have dropped a substantial amount of weight. Though Trenbolone is a bulking steroid, individuals are counting on Tren Cycle to remove pounds of body fat. The Tren Cycle does not stimulate fluid retention in muscles, and users seem less puffy and bloated. Trenbolone steroid also stimulates the body's thermogenesis, which is the most effective approach to burn subcutaneous fat.

Great Speed of Recovery: No matter how strenuously individuals exercise, results appear gradually, which is a source of concern for many individuals. With the Tren Cycle, one will observe that the rates of recuperation are increased, allowing for functions without complaining of exhaustion and tiredness. The true process of muscle regeneration and restoration happens when asleep at night. Tren Cycle allows men to recuperate and develop strength and stamina more quickly after working out. To avoid DOMS, Tren Cycle is regarded as the most effective method.

Athletic Endurance: Tren Cycle not only serves as a useful endurance aid for bodybuilders, but also for sports. When participating in any activity, physical endurance is a basic need, which in many instances is not met. This anabolic steroid maintains a high degree of endurance while running, cycling, lengthy marathons, and any other activity that demands a high muscular capacity. With the assistance of Trenbolone, Red Blood Cells are increased, which increases the amount of oxygen carried to the muscle cells. Greater oxygen in the muscles prevents DOMS and fills users with a great deal of energy. No Aromatization: There are a number of anabolic steroids that have what is referred to as a high aromatization rate. This causes a rise in estrogen levels. Estrogen is the principal contributor of fat cells, and when combined with testosterone in a free and unrestrained form, has the effect of slowing down a man's metabolism. Since men do not need a significant quantity of estrogen, excessive doses may cause acne, fatigue, mood swings, breast growth in males, and suppression of testosterone in men. Men do not require a significant amount of estrogen.

Transform Your Body Faster! Shop the Testerone Cycle – Trusted by Athletes Worldwide!

What Other Steroids Can be Stacked With Trenbolone?

Several other anabolic steroids may be combined with trenbolone to provide a more potent and effective effect.

Combining Trenbolone and Dianabol is one strategy among many others. Tablets of the steroid known as Dbol have a rapid onset of action and stimulate protein synthesis, both of which lead to increased muscle development. There is a possibility that this will increase nitrogen retention, which is a factor that helps to the development of an anabolic state in the body.

Trenbolone and Anadrol together is still another option that might be pursued. Anadrol is a fast-acting steroid that encourages the retention of nitrogen as well as the synthesis of protein. There is a possibility that this may accelerate the creation of red blood cells, which will result in increased oxygen levels in the muscles. There is also the possibility of stacking Trenbolone and Winstrol. Winstrol is a long-acting anabolic steroid that has been shown to improve both the size and strength of lean muscle mass. In addition to this, there is the potential to enhance vascularity and definition. When combined, these three anabolic steroids have a synergistic effect that is very powerful and efficient for the development of muscle.

How to Maximize Tren Before and After Results?

For optimal fat reduction outcomes, combine Trenbolone with the aforementioned anabolic steroids.



When combined, the effects of Anavar and Clenbuterol on thermogenesis are significantly enhanced compared to those produced by Trenbolone when each compound is taken alone.

Combining Dianabol and Trenbolone with Deca-Durabolin and Testosterone is an excellent choice for overpowering shoulders and traps as there is a production of additional bulking benefits.

Individuals who do not wish to suffer with water retention difficulties and desire "dry gains." are excellent candidates for a trenbolone cycle in combination with testosterone. Once they have finished this cycle, users will only experience weight gain in the form of increased lean muscle mass rather than overall body fat. A strong recommendation is that users should not combine Trenbolone with Anadrol because these drugs have such powerful effects on the body. The user must proceed with extreme care whenever combined. Trenbolone and Anadrol may only be mixed with "Legal Steroids" also known as natural compounds that mimic the effects of both anabolic androgenic steroids.

>>>>Stronger, Leaner, Faster! Buy TREN-MAX – See Results Sooner!<<<<

Where to Buy Trenbolone Steroids Online and In Store

Online distribution, provision, or sales of trenbolone are limited to only a few websites (including Amazon). For this reason, the steroids should never be obtained without a prescription and should be done so under the guidance of a medical professional. The over-the-counter version of Tren is subject to the same regulations and warnings as the prescription version. There is no provision for in-store purchasing of this item.

Is Trenbolone Illegal?

The legal status of trenbolone is murky due to the fact that athletes and bodybuilders take the product to enhance performance. This particular use is not allowed in any of the three aforementioned regions: the United States, Europe, UK or Asia. On the DEA's list of controlled substances, trenbolone is classified as a Schedule III substance. Trenbolone is classified as a Schedule 4 restricted drug, which means that the use is prohibited in Canada. In the United Kingdom, Trenbolone is considered a class C substance, which means that there are no repercussions for personal use.

Trenorol vs Trenbolone – Final Verdict

In the same way that there is no end to that which Trenbolone can accomplish for bodybuilders , there is no boundary to the negative consequences encountered. Trenbolone is administered by injections, and is associated with a number of adverse effects, including hair loss, acne, cardiovascular illness, and a great deal more!

The conclusion that was reached was that despite the fact that trenbolone is five times more powerful than testosterone, this steroid is not safe enough to use.

Manufactured under the Technical Guidance of:

Project name: Crazybulk

244 Madison Avenue,

New York City, NY 10016-2817

Postal code: NY 10016-2817

Media Contact:

Full Name - Neil Bowers

Company website:

email: ...

+1 888-708-6394

Disclaimer: The statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a healthcare professional before taking any dietary supplements.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. The content may include affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through recommended links. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Content Accuracy Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented in this article. However, due to the dynamic nature of product formulations, promotions, and availability, details may change without notice. The publisher makes no warranties or representations as to the current completeness or accuracy of any content, including product claims, pricing, or ingredient lists.

It is the responsibility of the reader to verify product information directly through the official website or manufacturer prior to making a purchasing decision. Any reliance placed on the information in this article is done strictly at your own risk.

Affiliate Disclosure

This article may contain affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service through these links, the publisher may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the creation of in-depth reviews and educational wellness content.

The publisher only promotes products that have been independently evaluated and deemed potentially beneficial to readers. However, this compensation may influence the content, topics, or products discussed in this article. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any affiliate partner or product provider.

It is always recommended to purchase through the official website to ensure authenticity, secure refunds, and access to the manufacturer's customer support.

Attachment

CrazyBulk

CONTACT: Project name: Crazybulk 244 Madison Avenue, New York City, NY 10016-2817 Postal code: NY 10016-2817 Media Contact: Full Name - Neil Bowers Company website: email: ... +1 888-708-6394