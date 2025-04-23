Sharewell Launches 'Pro' Breakthrough Coaching-Free Expert-Led Sessions May 1218 For Mental Health Awareness Month

Access 20 Hours of Live Coaching to Reduce Stress, Build Confidence, and Foster Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, ShareWell, the leading platform for peer-led mental health support, announces the launch of ShareWell Pro , a new coaching program that combines professional expertise with the power of peer connection to promote emotional well-being and personal growth.To mark the launch, ShareWell will host Pro Week from May 12–18, offering free access to 20 hours of live, expert-led group coaching sessions. This weeklong initiative is designed to eliminate financial barriers to mental health support, raise awareness, and foster meaningful transformation through shared experience.“People come to ShareWell looking for connection and healing,” said CeCe Cheng, Founder and CEO of ShareWell.“With the launch of Pro Sessions, we are offering accessible expert support to help individuals take action, build resilience, and feel more empowered in their mental health journey.”ShareWell Pro sessions are led by credentialed coaches, psychologists, and wellness experts. Topics include emotional intelligence, anxiety management, confidence building, relationship and intimacy skills, financial wellness, and more. Sessions blend interactive learning with actionable takeaways in a safe, peer-supported environment.Featured experts include:-Dr. Aymee Coget, Positive Psychology Expert known as“The Happiness Doctor”-Stephanie Thoma, Author and Confidence Coach-Jordan B. Adams, Board-Certified Behavior Analyst-Julia Satterlee, Board-Certified Sexologist and Intimacy Coach-Nimisha Gandhi, Holistic Nutritionist specializing in gut and hormone health-Fausta Luchini, Former Psychotherapist turned trauma-informed Life Coach-Dr. Katelyn Means, Somatic Healer and Podcast HostPro Week reflects ShareWell's mission to make mental health support more accessible, reduce stigma, and build momentum around a more connected approach to wellness.To view the full Pro Week schedule and register for free access, visitAbout ShareWell:ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform providing an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell's vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit .

