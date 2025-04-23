Rich Products Welcomes Industry Veteran Jaimie Lowe As New EVP And Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As CFO, Lowe will oversee Rich's financial strategy and planning, risk management, capital structure, and key growth initiatives. In today's rapidly evolving economic environment, her leadership will be instrumental in navigating the landscape, while ensuring financial resilience. A critical member of Rich's executive team, she will shape and lead global finance into the future, ultimately helping the company deliver on its bold growth aspirations.

"Jaimie's extensive financial expertise, coupled with her strong background in digital transformation and innovation, make her the right global leader to drive operational excellence and Rich's aggressive growth strategy," said Richard Ferranti, chief executive officer, Rich Products. "She joins us at a pivotal moment in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to remaining a strong family-owned company for generations to come."

Prior to joining Rich's, Lowe held executive roles at Unilever, Danone and Tyson Foods, leading Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Treasury and Risk. With deep experience in consumer-packaged goods, she has led and shaped financial strategies across various sectors, including food, nutrition, protein and beauty, as well as driven market growth and development strategies across the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"I'm thrilled to join Rich's at such a dynamic time in its growth journey," said Lowe. "As the company continues to evolve, maintaining financial strength will be key to driving innovation, expanding our capabilities and delivering exceptional value to our customers and associates around the world. I look forward to working alongside Rich's talented team to build on its legacy of excellence and drive sustainable success for the future."

An Australian native, Lowe earned her MBA and Bachelor of Business Accountancy from the Queensland University of Technology in Australia. Additionally, she is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Non-Executive Diploma from the Financial Times. In her free time, she volunteers as a mentor for rising and emerging talent.

