Revature Launches Talent Program To Upskill Displaced Federal And Government Workers For In-Demand Tech Roles

New Program Connects Motivated Talent and Employers Through Client-specific, In-demand Tech Training at No Cost

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revature , a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the launch of its Displaced Federal and Government Worker Talent Program , a groundbreaking initiative designed to help federal employees and government contractors affected by program cuts reenter the workforce with in-demand tech skills customized to employers' needs.

The program delivers comprehensive training and upskilling in both cutting-edge IT and essential soft skills, meticulously tailored to meet the current and future demands of employers. Participants emerge workforce-ready, equipped to contribute from day one across a wide spectrum of high-impact technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, cloud computing and infrastructure, application development, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and more.

By bridging the gap between displaced talent and companies seeking skilled professionals, the program creates a win-win scenario-enabling experienced federal workers to pivot into thriving tech careers while giving organizations access to a pool of job-ready talent upskilled with the tech skills they need to succeed.

This initiative comes at no cost to either the participants or the hiring organizations, removing financial barriers and accelerating the upskilling process at scale.

"We believe in second chapters and the power of transformation," said John Dow, senior vice president, Federal and Public Sector lead at Revature. "Government professionals bring a level of discipline, adaptability and problem-solving that's hard to teach. By adding targeted tech training, we're not only helping them rebuild their careers but also creating a powerful, ready-to-hire talent pipeline for organizations navigating digital transformation."

The Displaced Federal and Government Worker Talent Program is now accepting applicants and employer partners .

May Job Fair

Revature will be participating in multiple job fairs sponsored by Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and the State of Virginia and focused on supporting displaced federal and government workers as well as employers in the region. Details for the next event include:

Virginia Career Works Northern Regional Job Fair

Date: May 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Location: Fairfax County Government Center

To learn more about the Displaced Federal and Government Worker Talent Program, visit our booth at the job fair or visit: .

About Revature

Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide – from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Total Talent Solution empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs and Digital Academies. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Revature

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED