Armed Forces Bank Launches Heroes Round Up Program To Support Homeless Veterans Through Everyday Donations

Launching May 1, Heroes Round Up makes it easy to round up purchases to the nearest dollar in $1 or $5 increments, with Armed Forces Bank automatically donating the spare change to Veterans Community Project (VCP) – a nonprofit on the front lines of ending veteran homelessness nationwide through innovative housing and support services.

The Heroes Round Up program allows us all to transform our spare change from daily transactions into safe, stable homes for veterans in need – giving those who served a fresh start and a future.

"Everything we do is about making life easier and better for service members, veterans and their families, no matter where they are stationed," said Tom McLean, SVP/Military Regional Executive, Armed Forces Bank.

"We believe we are uniquely qualified to do that, because 75% of our staff are military-affiliated, meaning they or someone they love has served."

Participating in Heroes Round Up is easy, Armed Forces Bank new or existing clients can simply:



Open a checking account and enroll in online banking.

Select Heroes Round Up within online or mobile banking, under "Services." Choose to round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar $1 or $5 increments.

Armed Forces Bank takes care of the rest by donating rounded-up amounts directly to the VCP. Plus, clients have the option to set up monthly donations to deepen their impact.

It's simple. It's powerful. And it's open to everyone.

"No military affiliation required," McLean added. "Whether you're a civilian who wants to give back or a veteran looking to help your brothers and sisters, Heroes Round Up is a way to make real change – just by spending as you normally would."

About Veterans Community Project

The Veterans Community Project provides a home with dignity and critical support services to veterans in need – regardless of discharge status or type of service – that not only get them back on their feet, but ensure they continue standing. To date, VCP has provided:



8,911 life-changing services to veterans nationwide

5,926 pantry boxes, hygiene kits, and snack bags 85% success rate for veterans transitioning from VCP housing into permanent, self-sustainable living

Founded in 2016 by a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, VCP is now a national model for dignified housing and wrap-around care.

To learn more about Heroes Round Up or to sign up, visit or to donate directly go to .

Local Launch Events

As part of the Heroes Round Up launch, Armed Forces Bank associates across the country will participate in volunteer events at three Veterans Community Project (VCP) locations: Kansas City, Missouri (April 28), St. Louis, Missouri (April 29), and Longmont, Colorado (April 30). Volunteers will roll up their sleeves to paint homes, landscape, assist veterans moving in or out, build tiny homes, prepare care packages, and lead financial literacy workshops. This coordinated day of service gives team members a meaningful opportunity to experience firsthand the dedication, care, and effort that goes into preparing a home for a veteran. Through hands-on support, volunteers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges many veterans face – and the transformative power of housing, dignity and community.

Steadfast Commitment to Military

Armed Forces Bank maintains a steadfast commitment to meeting the unique needs of military service members and their families. Recent recognitions for Armed Forces Bank's dedication to military include recently being named "Distinguished Bank of the Year " by the U.S. Military for its extraordinary contributions to financial well-being of military families and veterans. In addition, Armed Forces Bank was the only bank this year to earn the Veterans Saves "Community Impact Award," as well as one of only four banks nationally to be awarded the "Designation of Savings Excellence." These two honors from the Consumer Federation of America are the nation's only awards focused on helping veterans improve financial stability. Armed Forces Bank has earned the Designation of Savings Excellence 10 times over the past 12 years.

About Armed Forces Bank

Armed Forces Bank , founded and headquartered in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, is a full-service military bank committed to serving those who serve since 1907. Armed Forces Bank provides affordable, personal and convenient banking and financial services to both active and retired military, as well as civilian clients in all 50 states and around the world. Approximately 75% of Armed Forces Bank associates have some type of military affiliation either by spouse, retired themselves or their children.

Armed Forces Bank has $1.4 billion in assets and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Armed Forces Bank's sister bank, Academy Bank , is a full-service community bank with over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Member FDIC.

