Whitebit Reveals The First Participants For ICTC 2025: The Ultimate Crypto Trading Cup

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WhiteBIT , Europe's largest crypto exchange by traffic, has officially announced the initial lineup of participants for the-the world's first live-streamed global crypto trading tournament.

Taking place on May 9–10, 2025 , ICTC will showcase real-time trading, highlighting a wide range of strategies and decision-making styles. Participants will not only battle for the trophy but also offer viewers a rare chance to learn from their every move. ICTC is designed to be a powerful blend of competition, entertainment, and education, engaging both seasoned professionals and aspiring traders alike.

Meet the Global Participants

The championship will feature eight world-class traders competing live on stage in a unique, demonstrative tournament format. Representing Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, each participant brings a distinct trading style, a strong track record, and deep market insight, offering a rare opportunity for the audience to observe and learn from top professionals in real-time.

Seven of the traders were selected based on their established reputations in the trading world, while the eighth earned their seat among some of the industry's best through their performance in the Qualifying Tournament held from March 27 to April 7.

Mauro Caimi

Mauro Caimi is a seasoned crypto investor from Italy with over 8 years of experience in the space. Known for his data-driven strategies and precise cyclical market analysis, Caimi made headlines after accurately forecasting Bitcoin 's 2021 peak. His approach blends long-term vision with algorithmic precision.

Merlijn The Trader

With over five years of experience in crypto and a background in broader financial markets, Merlijn is known for his precise execution and disciplined price action strategies. He scaled his capital from $10K to $100K, secured a $1M funded account, and leads one of the largest private crypto trading communities in the Netherlands.

Loza Eugene ( EXCAVO )

EXCAVO brings over a decade of experience in both traditional and digital assets. A former #1 TradingView author from Ukraine and one of Bitcoin .com's most popular traders, Eugene has been active since 2016 and specializes in swing and reversal trading based on volume and market profile techniques.

Malik Roth Klindt Jensen ( Coinvo )

A cross-market trader with six years of experience, Malik has focused on crypto for the past 2.5 years. Based in UAE, he specializes in short-time setups using custom-built systems rooted in ICT principles and refined through years of live market experience. His recent highlights include a 386% return in a single week and multiple 5–20x gains on high-risk assets

Muslim Abdullayev ( Mus_money_ )

A rising powerhouse and Central Asia's most influential crypto figure, Kazakhstan's mus_money_ rebounded from a $200,000 loss in 2019, he now ranks among the world's best in copy trading and WSOT tournaments. In 2025, he holds the title of the region's top crypto investor and influencer.

Mao Yijing ( MEJ50749 )

Mao boasts a remarkable 80% transaction win rate and an annual volume of 400 BTC . A Chinese native with over five years in crypto, she has honed a sharp ICT strategy , generating over $2 million in trading profits and earning respect as one of China's most disciplined traders.

Fokeyev Denys

Outperforming over 1,000 global competitors across 37 countries, Fokeiev Denys from Ukraine earned his spot by dominating the ICTC Qualifying Tournament. He has over 15 years of experience, with one of his notable achievements being a 500% return on his WBT investment.

The name of the 8th Main stage trader is yet to be announced.

A Vision for Crypto Trading's Future

ICTC 2025 isn't just another trading competition-it's an attempt to create something new. What started as a friendly challenge to trade live has evolved into a groundbreaking concept, combining the excitement of competition with the potential to drive blockchain adoption on a global scale.

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of WhiteBIT Group, shares how this idea took shape:

Step Into the Arena: Join the Global Trading Battle

The championship also invites traders from around the globe to participate-individually, in squads led by experienced captains, or as squad leaders. ICTC opens its arena to global participation, offering a platform for traders of all levels to test their skills.

Register and pass KYC on WhiteBIT ;Select your participation type (squad leader, squad member, or solo trader);Confirm the creation of a sub-account on WhiteBIT and link it to your TradingView account;Trade futures on WhiteBIT via TradingView .

ICTC 2025 aims to set a new benchmark for live crypto events-a fusion of skill, strategy , and showmanship. Get ready to witness the future of crypto trading, live-the stream will be available via link.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.