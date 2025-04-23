403
South Korea Says Relations with China Line up with US Interests
(MENAFN) South Korea’s leading diplomat emphasized on Wednesday that the nation’s collaboration with China is largely in step with American priorities, stressing that no country in the region wishes for the escalating rivalry between the US and China to devolve into a "zero-sum game."
During a gathering in the capital city of Seoul, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul highlighted South Korea's dual approach to international relations — maintaining a prominent military alliance with the United States while also preserving its most significant trading partnership with China.
"It is no secret that countries in the region don't want to be in a position of having to choose between Washington and China," Cho remarked, as reported by the media.
He noted that South Korea is included among those that resist such a binary choice.
Cho further explained that "Nor do they want to see US-China strategic competition become a zero-sum game," underlining that "in many ways, I believe our engagement with China aligns with US interests."
This perspective arises amidst heightened tensions, as the Trump administration intensified economic pressure on China by implementing steep tariffs.
In response, China issued a warning on Monday, cautioning against nations entering into broad economic arrangements with the US that would be detrimental to Chinese interests.
China’s Commerce Ministry declared it would "firmly oppose" any agreements made "at China's expense" and would respond with "countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner."
