Maxon Selects 2Checkout To Drive Global Online Sales Expansion And Boost Operational Efficiency

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone) today announces that Maxon, a leader in digital solutions for motion graphics and visual effects, has selected 2Checkout as its global online sales partner. The new partnership enables the SaaS vendor to efficiently manage its subscription-based offerings and provide seamless customer experiences throughout the user lifecycle.

Maxon empowers its customers to bring their creative visions to life by offering artists, professionals, and businesses access to cutting-edge 3D modeling, animation, rendering, and motion design software. Its powerful suite of solutions, including Maxon One, Cinema 4D, Redshift, ZBrush, and Red Giant, is employed across a wide range of award-winning productions in industries such as games, films, TV, and advertising.

Maxon sought a partner to take its products around the world, and 2Checkout stood out given its international reach, comprehensive subscription lifecycle management capabilities, and simple and efficient deployment. 2Checkout's scalability, reliability, and customer-first focus aligned perfectly with Maxon's dedication to delivering a superior and personalized user experience.

“The 2Checkout team were the right fit for our online store, delivering performance and all the capabilities we needed to manage and upgrade our users' experience, from acquisition all the way to retention. Their reseller model's proven track record, range of localization and monetization features and openness to deliver on our specific needs set the foundation for a successful partnership and continued collaboration,” said David McGavran, CEO at Maxon.

“We are thrilled to partner with Maxon as it redefines excellence in the digital creative space,” said Bart Damstra, General Manager at 2Checkout.“2Checkout's merchant of record model provides the unmatched cross-border know-how and a full toolkit of out-of-the-box features to support software leaders like Maxon in tackling global expansion goals while delivering exceptional journeys to customers.”

For more information on how 2Checkout supports digital commerce growth for global software businesses visit the company's website .

Discover Maxon's cutting-edge solutions for creative professionals at its official website .

