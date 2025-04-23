Main Capital Partners Acquires Software Provider Trace One From STG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Capital Partners ('Main'), Trace One, and STG Partners, LLC ('STG') are pleased to announce Main's strategic acquisition of Trace One, a premier SaaS leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance software, from its previous principal owner, STG. This landmark transaction marks Main Capital's inaugural platform investment in France, following the recent opening of its Paris office in February 2025.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Paris, Trace One has emerged as a powerhouse in delivering innovative PLM and compliance solutions tailored to the food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and chemical industries. Trusted by over 9,000 global brands-including industry giants such as Carrefour, Cargill, Barilla, Nestlé, and Ahold Delhaize-Trace One's robust platform simplifies complexity, enhances collaboration, and optimizes every phase of the product lifecycle, from ideation to market launch.

Trace One's proven experience and commitment to excellence enable companies worldwide to accelerate growth, improve sustainability, and consistently meet rigorous standards of quality and compliance. With an international team of 500 employees operating across 15 countries, Trace One boasts the scale and reach to support a prestigious, global customer base.

This acquisition underscores Main Capital's strategic ambition to invest in innovative, market-leading B2B software companies, positioning Trace One for continued expansion, enhanced innovation, and accelerated global impact. Managing Partner Sven van Berge, who is leading the Business Transformation and Manufacturing product-markets at Main Capital will chair the Supervisory Board of Trace One.

Under STG's ownership, Trace One achieved impressive international expansion, highlighted by the strategic milestone acquisition of Selerant in March 2022. In the next chapter of growth, Main Capital and Trace One will collaborate to further elevate the company's global presence, deepen expertise in existing markets, explore new industry verticals, and expand their product suite with innovative, complementary solutions. Leveraging Main Capital's specialized experience in international buy-and-build strategies, this partnership will accelerate Trace One's growth and innovation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering unmatched value to customers worldwide.

Jonas Kruip, Co-Head of Main France, said:“The investment in Trace One holds great strategic value for Main, marking the first French platform investment after opening the Paris office earlier this year. Trace One furthermore fits in one of our core product-markets. Trace One has a strong market position as a verticalized PLM software provider with a highly international profile and particularly experiencing strong momentum in the US. We are highly enthusiastic about the opportunities we see together with the management team to further internationalize the company, expand into adjacent verticals and focus on continuous product innovation in which a selective international buy-and-build strategy will play a significant role.”

Christophe Vanackère, CEO of Trace One, added: "Our new partnership with Main Capital represents a significant milestone in Trace One's growth journey. With our global vision reinforced, we remain deeply committed to expanding internationally and investing in industry-leading innovations that elevate customer experience. By empowering all brands to accelerate their digital transformation, we help them consistently deliver greater value and maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market."

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a leading software investor in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, and the United States with approximately EUR 6 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. As a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in Northwestern Europe and North America, Main has 90 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, and an affiliated office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of over 45 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs over 12,000 employees.

About Trace One

Trace One is a premier SaaS provider of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and compliance solutions, specializing in the food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, and chemical industries. With over 30 years of expertise, we empower more than 9,000 brand owners worldwide to innovate, collaborate, and bring products to market faster while ensuring the highest standards of quality, compliance, and sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders, Trace One combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched expertise to help businesses navigate complexity, accelerate growth, and shape a sustainable future. ​

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit .

