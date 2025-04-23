Qitone Launches Flavorless Pro-Ketone Powder Backed By Clinical Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engineered to Support Brain, Heart and Metabolic Health

PRINCETON, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qitone , an innovation in metabolic health, announces the launch of its flagship product-the world's first pro-ketone powder engineered to support optimal brain, heart, and metabolic function. Backed by more than seven years of scientific research, development, and clinical validation, Qitone sets a new standard in performance nutrition. Designed for modern health-seekers-from biohackers and athletes to anyone struggling with brain fog or fatigue-Qitone mimics the body's natural ketone production process, offering clean, lasting energy and neuroprotective benefits. Qitone is also flavorless, non-GMO, made in the U.S.A., and free of caffeine, sugar, salt, or artificial additives.

Qitone isn't just inspired by science-it's built on it . Developed in collaboration with leading researchers, including experts from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging , Qitone has undergone extensive clinical studies to ensure both safety and effectiveness. Qitone has completed a self-affirmed Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) determination with an expert panel and is manufactured under the strictest quality controls.

“As awareness of ketones continues to move into the mainstream, we're seeing a growing demand for products that deliver their benefits without compromising on taste, convenience, or scientific credibility,” said Dr. Greg Bailey, co-founder of Qitone.“Global interest in ketone-based health solutions is accelerating, with studies showing that exogenous ketones can enhance cognitive function, support metabolic flexibility, and boost physical endurance. Qitone was created as a simple, daily tool to unlock these benefits-helping promote sharper thinking, steady energy, and long-term metabolic health, whether you're fasting, following a keto lifestyle, or simply aiming to optimize your body and mind.”

How Qitone Works

The body needs the right nutrients and balance to run at its best, and Qitone helps elevate ketone levels safely and effectively, providing tangible benefits for brain, heart, and metabolic health. Qitone produces a gentle, stimulant-free lift in ketone levels within 15–30 minutes of consumption, sustained for up to 4 hours-nearly double the duration of traditional ketone products. Qitone is tasteless and easily blends into any 8 oz hot or cold beverage, such as coffee, smoothies, and more. For optimal results, use one scoop daily with a meal or a snack.

By consuming Qitone regularly, consumers can anticipate achieving greater:



Energy – Provides clean, immediate and sustained energy without crashes

Brain Health – Enhances mental clarity, oxygenation and memory

Cognitive Support – Early user reports show promise for focus and energy

Athletic Recovery – Aids post-exercise healing and may protect against concussion-related effects

Heart Health – Supports healthy circulation and glucose control

Women's Health – Helps balance hormones and manage symptoms of menopause and PCOS Metabolic Balance – Curbs cravings and boosts healthy glucose metabolism



Qitone is available at Qitone.com and Amazon in two convenient sizes-small (8.1 oz / 12 servings (MSRP $44.99) and large 20.3 oz / 30 servings (MSRP $99.99). Consumers who sign up for a subscription can save an additional 15% on their recurring purchases.

Click HERE for images and for more information, please visit . You can also follow Qitone on Facebook and Instagram .

About Qitone

Qitone is a revolutionary ketone-boosting product developed by Component Health, a consumer healthtech company dedicated to creating clinically proven, patent-protected compounds in the form of functional foods and beverages. Qitone is clinically proven to boost ketone levels within 20-30 minutes, providing sustainable energy, enhancing cognitive function, and supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health. Its completely neutral taste is revolutionary, helping to break down the barriers that have historically prevented consumers from accessing the many benefits of ketones.

To find out more about Qitone, please visit and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

For press inquiries, product samples, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

...