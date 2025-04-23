403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump states he has no knowledge what Congo is
(MENAFN) During a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had no knowledge of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), despite claiming that many illegal immigrants entering the U.S. originate from there. Trump suggested that prisoners from various countries, including those in South America and beyond, were being released and subsequently arriving in the U.S. He specifically mentioned individuals coming from the Congo, adding, “I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo and all over the world.”
The DR Congo, Africa’s second-largest country with a population exceeding 100 million, borders the Republic of the Congo. This remark follows a pattern of controversial statements Trump has made about African nations. In March, he made a dismissive comment about Lesotho, a southern African country, suggesting that “no one has ever heard of it.” The statement prompted an angry response from Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, who called it offensive and disappointing, especially from a leader of a country that maintains diplomatic ties with Lesotho.
In addition to his remarks, Trump’s administration recently introduced new reciprocal tariffs on imports from almost 90 countries, including several African nations. These tariffs were later revised to include a temporary 90-day pause and a reduced 10% tariff, but still affected countries like Madagascar, South Africa, and DR Congo. Lesotho faced the highest tariff at 50%.
The DR Congo, Africa’s second-largest country with a population exceeding 100 million, borders the Republic of the Congo. This remark follows a pattern of controversial statements Trump has made about African nations. In March, he made a dismissive comment about Lesotho, a southern African country, suggesting that “no one has ever heard of it.” The statement prompted an angry response from Lesotho’s foreign minister, Lejone Mpotjoane, who called it offensive and disappointing, especially from a leader of a country that maintains diplomatic ties with Lesotho.
In addition to his remarks, Trump’s administration recently introduced new reciprocal tariffs on imports from almost 90 countries, including several African nations. These tariffs were later revised to include a temporary 90-day pause and a reduced 10% tariff, but still affected countries like Madagascar, South Africa, and DR Congo. Lesotho faced the highest tariff at 50%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment