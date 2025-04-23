403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S Coffee Output Set For Sharp Drop As Drought Reshapes Global Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's 2025/26 coffee harvest will decline 3-8% due to severe drought, with arabica yields hit hardest while robusta hits record highs. Rabobank projects a 6.4% drop to 62.8 million 60-kg bags, while Itaú BBA forecasts 64.4 million bags, down 3%.
The drought, spanning 5 million square kilometers in 2024, disrupted flowering in key arabica regions like Minas Gerais, where rainfall fell 40-60%.
Arabica production could plummet 13.6% to 38 million bags, but robusta may rise 7.3% to 24.7 million bags as farmers expand irrigation in Espírito Santo and Bahia.
Heavy pruning of arabica trees after poor yields will further reduce output. Pine Agronegócios warns of an 8% total decline to 59.75 million bags, with arabica down 16%.
Stocks could hit a historic low of 1.6 million bags, forcing exports down 22% to 39.24 million bags. Domestic consumption may drop 4.5% as prices surge. Global coffee futures have already risen 20%, pressuring roasters to blend more robusta.
Brazil's Coffee Crossroads
Despite robusta's resilience, Rondônia state faces challenges. Rains returned in late March, easing stress but not reversing losses. CONAB estimates a 4.4% national decline to 51.8 million bags, with arabica down 12.4%.
Brazil's $8.1 billion coffee sector, employing 3.5 million people, now navigates tighter margins. StoneX and Safras&Mercado offer slightly higher projections, betting on rain recovery.
Farmers face tough choices: replanting arabica risks future droughts, while robusta's lower margins strain profitability. The 2025 harvest's outcome will shape global supply chains, as Brazil produces a third of the world's coffee.
With La Niña potentially bringing erratic weather, traders brace for volatility. Exporters report robusta shipments surged 170% last year, signaling a market shift. As stocks dwindle, consumers worldwide may face steeper prices and altered blends by late 2025.
The drought, spanning 5 million square kilometers in 2024, disrupted flowering in key arabica regions like Minas Gerais, where rainfall fell 40-60%.
Arabica production could plummet 13.6% to 38 million bags, but robusta may rise 7.3% to 24.7 million bags as farmers expand irrigation in Espírito Santo and Bahia.
Heavy pruning of arabica trees after poor yields will further reduce output. Pine Agronegócios warns of an 8% total decline to 59.75 million bags, with arabica down 16%.
Stocks could hit a historic low of 1.6 million bags, forcing exports down 22% to 39.24 million bags. Domestic consumption may drop 4.5% as prices surge. Global coffee futures have already risen 20%, pressuring roasters to blend more robusta.
Brazil's Coffee Crossroads
Despite robusta's resilience, Rondônia state faces challenges. Rains returned in late March, easing stress but not reversing losses. CONAB estimates a 4.4% national decline to 51.8 million bags, with arabica down 12.4%.
Brazil's $8.1 billion coffee sector, employing 3.5 million people, now navigates tighter margins. StoneX and Safras&Mercado offer slightly higher projections, betting on rain recovery.
Farmers face tough choices: replanting arabica risks future droughts, while robusta's lower margins strain profitability. The 2025 harvest's outcome will shape global supply chains, as Brazil produces a third of the world's coffee.
With La Niña potentially bringing erratic weather, traders brace for volatility. Exporters report robusta shipments surged 170% last year, signaling a market shift. As stocks dwindle, consumers worldwide may face steeper prices and altered blends by late 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment