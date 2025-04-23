Parmelin Discusses Economic Trends In US And IMF Projects 0.9% Growth For Switzerland

Français fr Parmelin échange avec des entreprises suisses aux Etats-Unis Original Read more: Parmelin échange avec des entreprises suisses aux Etats-Uni

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Tuesday, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin met with Swiss business leaders in Washington during the IMF and World Bank's spring meeting. The IMF also announced it expects Switzerland's GDP to grow by 0.9% this year. This content was published on April 23, 2025 - 09:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They took the chance to discuss the latest economic trends and their implications, Parmelin wrote on X.

He also met with“Young Leaders” from the American Swiss Foundation to discuss“the strength and future of our transatlantic partnership,” he posted on X on Tuesday evening. The organisation, which connects executives from the United States and Switzerland, aims to promote shared values like freedom, the rule of law and free enterprise, according to its website.

Parmelin then visited a Swiss SME that specialises in optimising workstations for control and trading rooms.“An impressive example of Swiss innovation that's making an impact here in the US,” he said.

Parmelin and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter are attending the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group meetings in Washington from April 23 to April 25. They will hold bilateral talks with the US on tariffs. Swiss ambassador Gabriel Lüchinger, appointed special envoy for US relations on April 9, is also on the trip .

More More Switzerland seeks closer EU ties in response to Trump shock

This content was published on Apr 15, 2025 Swiss president attends informal EU finance ministers' meeting for the first time.

Read more: Switzerland seeks closer EU ties in response to Trump shoc