Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon Kill Senior Islamist Leader, Hezbollah Operative
(MENAFN) Two people were killed on Tuesday in separate Israeli airstrikes targeting locations in Lebanon, Lebanese officials reported. One strike hit a vehicle in Baawerta, a village in Mount Lebanon, while the second targeted the town of Haniya in the Tyre District, in the country's southwest, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.
The airstrike in Baawerta took the life of Hussein Atwi, a prominent leader of the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya, based in Al-Hebbariyah. The second victim, Ali Kaid Hashem, a Hezbollah activist from the village of Majdal Zoun, was killed in the Haniya strike. Both men hailed from southern Lebanon.
In a separate development, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE's Federal National Council, and discussed the ongoing Israeli presence in Lebanon. Aoun stated that the "Israeli occupation" in Lebanon "obstructs the full implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and the (Lebanese) army's deployment to the border."
Aoun emphasized that "any contentious issue" in Lebanon "must be addressed through internal dialogue." Ghobash reiterated the UAE's commitment to supporting Lebanon's national unity and enhancing bilateral relations.
