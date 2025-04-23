Enemy Drone Attacks Apartment Building In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the early hours of April 23, a Russian drone struck an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

The Russian UAV“Molniya” targeted the technical floor of the building. Terekhov noted that, as of now, no information about casualties has been reported.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv on the evening of April 22 and during the night of April 23, with explosions heard across the city.