Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Drone Attacks Apartment Building In Kharkiv

Enemy Drone Attacks Apartment Building In Kharkiv


2025-04-23 02:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of April 23, a Russian drone struck an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

The Russian UAV“Molniya” targeted the technical floor of the building. Terekhov noted that, as of now, no information about casualties has been reported.

Read also: Three injured in Poltava following Russian drone attack

As Ukrinform earlier reported, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv on the evening of April 22 and during the night of April 23, with explosions heard across the city.

MENAFN23042025000193011044ID1109461280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search