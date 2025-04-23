Enemy Drone Attacks Apartment Building In Kharkiv
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.
The Russian UAV“Molniya” targeted the technical floor of the building. Terekhov noted that, as of now, no information about casualties has been reported.Read also: Three injured in Poltava following Russian drone attack
As Ukrinform earlier reported, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv on the evening of April 22 and during the night of April 23, with explosions heard across the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment