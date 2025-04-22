403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Witkoff Will Visit Russia To Continue Talks On Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 22 (KUNA) -- US envoy Steve Witkoff will again travel to Russia this week to continue talks.
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "Trump and Witkoff wanted everybody to know that the negotiations will continue."
"We feel again, we're hopefully moving in the right direction," she said.
"Trump has grown frustrated with both sides of this war, and he's made that very known," Leavitt added. (end)
rsr
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "Trump and Witkoff wanted everybody to know that the negotiations will continue."
"We feel again, we're hopefully moving in the right direction," she said.
"Trump has grown frustrated with both sides of this war, and he's made that very known," Leavitt added. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment