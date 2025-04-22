Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Witkoff Will Visit Russia To Continue Talks On Ukraine


2025-04-22 07:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 22 (KUNA) -- US envoy Steve Witkoff will again travel to Russia this week to continue talks.
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "Trump and Witkoff wanted everybody to know that the negotiations will continue."
"We feel again, we're hopefully moving in the right direction," she said.
"Trump has grown frustrated with both sides of this war, and he's made that very known," Leavitt added. (end)
rsr


MENAFN22042025000071011013ID1109460464

