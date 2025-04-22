NBA Legend Jerome 'Junk Yard Dog' Williams Brings 'Shooting For Peace' To Hyde Park School In Chicago On April 23, 2025

Jerome "JYD" Williams Role Player Book Cover

- Jerome WilliamsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jerome“Junk Yard Dog” Williams, former NBA star and founder of the nationally recognized Shooting for Peace program, will bring his impactful youth initiative to Hyde Park Academy High School in Chicago on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. This community event unites professional athletes, students, and civic leaders for a dynamic celebration of mentorship, education, and empowerment through the game of basketball.Supported by JP Morgan Chase, the AAU Council, and NBRPA Chapters, this Chicago edition of Shooting for Peace will include an exclusive panel discussion, a celebrity basketball game, and an immersive financial literacy workshop.“Basketball is just the beginning,” said Williams.“Shooting for Peace is about giving young people the inspiration and tools to lead, succeed, and give back.”Students at Hyde Park Academy will participate in a vibrant open-forum platform that encourages questions and engagement in a relaxed,“Ask-A-Pro” environment. NBA legends, Harlem Globetrotters, and WNBA players will share real stories and answer student-led questions-creating a memorable and empowering experience.Following the classroom engagement, students will attend an all-inclusive financial literacy panel discussion, featuring top professionals from JP Morgan Chase and retired professional athletes. The panel will cover smart money habits, entrepreneurship, and building generational wealth.Depending on timing, the event may also feature local student poetry contests and scholarship giveaways, along with culinary arts showcases that provide students an opportunity to serve NBA and WNBA legends.Special guests in attendance include a JP Morgan Chase representative, Johnnie Williams III, NBA Legend Jerome "JYD" Williams, former NBA All-Star Antonio Davis (CEO of the NBRPA), Bobby Simmons, and Justin Williams.Event Details:What: Shooting for Peace with Jerome“Junk Yard Dog” WilliamsWhen: Wednesday, April 23, 2025Where: Hyde Park Academy High School, Chicago, ILWho: Students, educators, professional athletes, and community leadersThis event supports a national movement dedicated to uniting youth, law enforcement, and public figures in a shared mission of peace and progress. By combining entertainment, education, and empowerment, Shooting for Peace continues to be a beacon of hope in underserved communities.For more information about the Shooting for Peace initiative, visit:Jerome Williams is a former NBA standout who played 9 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and New York Knicks. Celebrated for his relentless energy and team-first mentality, Williams has transitioned from the hardwood to community leadership. He now serves as a nationally recognized youth mentor, motivational speaker, and the visionary founder of Shooting for Peace.He is also the featured author in his newly released book R.O.L.E. Player, which highlights leadership, resilience, and impact beyond the game. Download the complete media kit , including high-resolution images, event details, and additional information about R.O.L.E Player.

