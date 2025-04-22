Changelly Hits 10 Million Users And Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Partners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the past decade, Changelly has grown significantly and steadily in the turbulent crypto market: now, the platform supports over 1,000 coins across 185 blockchains , maintaining consistent security and reliability. Through its aggregator service, Changelly works with 15+ tier-1 providers to deliver competitive fiat on-/off-ramp deals. The company's network of 600+ global partners reflects its trusted position in the cryptocurrency exchange market.

To celebrate this achievement-and the company's anniversary-Changelly is launching a special in-app campaign: the "Wheel of Fortune" prize giveaway , with a total prize pool worth $100,000. Running from April 22 to May 6, 2025, the promotion gives users a chance to win high-value prizes from Changelly and its partners Tangem, Trezor, and Zengo, including the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max, hardware wallets, premium subscriptions, bonus credits, and more.

Industry Leaders Congratulate Changelly and Its Users

To make this celebration truly special, Changelly has teamed up with its partners and the most trusted names in the crypto industry-Trezor , Zengo , and Tangem -to provide its 10 million users with secure and user-friendly products and support.

"At Tangem, our mission is to build the most secure and intuitive hardware wallet-one that empowers everyone, everywhere, to access and use crypto safely in their daily lives. We believe security should never come at the cost of simplicity, and usability should never compromise safety. That's why we're excited to partner with Changelly for their 10-year anniversary campaign-joining forces to make crypto more secure, accessible, and user-friendly for everyone," - Darya Karpukova, Chief Commercial Officer at Tangem .

Tangem provides winners of the giveaway with its exclusive Spring Collection , featuring a limited-edition set of three elegantly designed hardware wallet cards. These wallets offer robust security combined with seamless access to digital assets. As part of the campaign, users can benefit from 0% fees on all stablecoin swaps conducted via the Changelly integration within the Tangem Wallet. Additionally, Tangem offers a promo code for a 20% discount across all collections, accompanied by complimentary shipping-accessible through a limited-time promo code while spinning the wheel of fortune in the Changelly app.

"Zengo Wallet is rewriting the rules of self-custody: No seed phrases, no compromises. We're thrilled to team up with Changelly to bring secure, user-first crypto access to millions, and are delighted to congratulate them on their 10-year milestone as industry leaders for seamless swaps!" - Elad Bleistein, Chief Marketing Officer at Zengo .

Lucky winners can get free access to Zengo Wallet's premium service for 3 months with next-gen security features and special deals, including Legacy Transfer (crypto inheritance), Biometric Theft Protection, Bitcoin Vaults, up to 50% off crypto purchase fees, and more.

The Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallets are also available for the participants of the giveaway and feature a Secure Element (EAL6+) and a device-entry passphrase for enhanced protection of digital assets. The device includes a 0.96" monochromatic OLED screen and supports comprehensive coin management through the Trezor Suite application.

Anniversary Giveaway Features Premium Prizes from Leading Crypto Security Brands

As part of its anniversary celebration, Changelly is hosting a giveaway featuring a range of high-value prizes. Participants have the opportunity to win items including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Tangem Limited Edition 3-card wallet sets, Trezor Safe 3 hardware wallets, and three-month Zengo premium subscriptions. Additional rewards include $50 and $100 Changelly service fee bonuses, VIP statuses for Changelly services, and exclusive discount codes for Tangem products.

How it works:



The campaign is available in the Changelly mobile app

All registered users get 1 free spin

Users earn 1 extra spin by making a transaction in the app Prizes are revealed instantly after each spin

Changelly Launches Limited-Time Spin-to-Win Event for App Users

Between April 22 and May 6, users who download the Changelly app and log in will be eligible to participate in a spin-to-win event . Each spin offers the chance to secure a variety of prizes as part of the platform's ongoing anniversary celebration.

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange platform serving over 10 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers safe and fast crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 1,000 crypto coins across 185 blockchains with 24/7 live customer support. As a CeDeFi ecosystem, Changelly provides its 600+ partners with instant exchange and fiat on-/off-ramp APIs, a platform for listing, and a DEX aggregator for decentralized swaps.

Changelly is available on the desktop (website ), iOS (App Store ), and Android (Google Play ).

