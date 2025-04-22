HRP Group Celebrates Earth Day 2025 With Community Volunteerism And Investments In Local Green Spaces

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to creating jobs and bolstering local economies through its work, HRP maintains a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. In honor of this year's Earth Day, HRP partnered with local organizations to support neighborhood cleanups, garden installations, and restoration efforts throughout the Spring season.

"At HRP, a holistic approach to redevelopment isn't just part of our business – it's part of our value system as a company," said HRP CEO Roberto Perez . "This Earth Day, we're proud to roll up our sleeves alongside community partners to give back to the neighborhoods where we live and work. Whether it be creating more vibrant green spaces or restoring shared trails, these projects reflect our long-term commitment to healthy, thriving communities."

HRP's Earth Day 2025 initiatives include:



The HRP team in Boston , where the company is redeveloping the former L Street Station power plant at 776 Summer Street , joined Friends of North Broadway for a neighborhood cleanup event, helping to beautify and maintain a key corridor in the city.

HRP's Philadelphia team, which is focused on redevelopment of a former 1,300-acre oil refinery now called The Bellwether District , contributed $75,000 across three initiatives this year to support the creation and maintenance of green spaces in South and Southwest Philadelphia:





Jumpstarting Resident Action Committee II 's development of a new community park in Grays Ferry by funding and installing new fencing.



Supporting a multi-year partnership with Bartram's Garden to expand the urban tree canopy in South and Southwest Philly.

Partnering with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to fund improvements to Stinger Square Park and engage in volunteer activities at the park.

In Alexandria , Virginia, where HRP is redeveloping the former Potomac River Generating Station power plant, team members are partnering with Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail to tackle invasive Kudzu removal along the riverfront trail, ensuring the historic and popular trail can be enjoyed by the community while also protecting native habitats. HRP's Chicago team is joining local youth organization Beyond the Ball to create a new community garden that will serve as a gathering and learning space in the Little Village neighborhood.

This year's Earth Day efforts build on HRP's mission to responsibly remediate and redevelop sites in ways that support local communities and protect the environment. By working closely with grassroots organizations, HRP aims to make a lasting impact that extends beyond its project boundaries.

About HRP Group

HRP Group ( ) is a vertically integrated, multi-strategy real estate investment company specializing in the transformation of obsolete industrial sites into modern logistics infrastructure, mixed-use destinations, and pioneering innovation hubs. The firm takes a holistic approach to value creation that prioritizes community, environmental, and economic sustainability.

SOURCE HRP Group