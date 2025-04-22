Over 1,000 Children Participate In Meridian Waste's Earth Day Coloring Contest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We were absolutely blown away by the talent, imagination, and enthusiasm shown by the children," said Mary M. O'Brien, Chief Marketing Officer of Meridian Waste. "It's inspiring to see so many families and teachers engaging in creative, meaningful activities that help young people understand the importance of caring for our planet."

For the first time, the contest welcomed entries from 3- and 4-year-olds, who made up a significant portion of the total submissions. The contest was divided into three age groups: 3–4 years, 5–7 years, and 8–10 years, with three winners per category.

And the Winners Are...

3–4 Year Olds

🥇- Suhrithi A., Manchester, CT

🥈- Ayla B., Honolulu, HI

🥉- Aaradhya R., Batavia, OH

5–7 Year Olds

🥇- Suhaas A., Manchester, CT

🥈- Rishaan B., Austin, TX

🥉- Julienne G., West End, NC

8–10 Year Olds

🥇- Zaira F., Carson, CA

🥈- Nivaan P., Anderson, SC

🥉- Rae W., Cameron, NC

The "Brightening the World" coloring contest is a cornerstone of Meridian Waste's Earth Day celebrations, aimed at encouraging children to express their environmental values through creativity. It's just one of many ways the company invites families to participate in Earth-friendly fun, including hands-on projects, green-themed recipes, and eco-reading suggestions.

"We're committed to clean communities every day," added O'Brien, "and we see this contest as a joyful and impactful way to give back and build a brighter, greener future."

To view the winning artwork and discover more Earth Day ideas, visit: MeridianWaste/EarthDay .

About Meridian Waste:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company's core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., St. Louis, Mo., Raleigh, N.C and the greater Triad Region of NC., Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Huntsville, AL, Central AL, North & South MS, Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va., servicing more than 530,900 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 30 hauling companies, nine transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), three municipal solid waste landfills, and four C&D landfills in which 1,326,954 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWast .

SOURCE Meridian Waste