The Rise Of Medellín, Bogotá, And Santa Marta As Colombia’S Digital Nomad Hubs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's digital nomad market has expanded rapidly since the government introduced a dedicated visa in 2022, according to official figures and sector reports.
This visa allows remote workers to stay for up to two years if they earn at least $900 per month from foreign sources. The policy aims to attract foreign professionals who bring in hard currency and stimulate local economies without taking local jobs.
Medellín, Bogotá, and Santa Marta have emerged as the top destinations for digital nomads. Medellín, known for its mild climate and modern infrastructure, now sees around 8,300 digital nomads arrive each month.
The city's appeal lies in its affordable cost of living, reliable internet, and vibrant urban life. Monthly living costs in Medellín typically range from $1,200 to $1,800, with rents for one-bedroom apartments in popular areas rising as high as $1,000.
Santa Marta offers a slower pace and lower rents, with apartments in the city center costing between $300 and $700 per month. Bogotá , Colombia's capital, attracts remote workers with its cultural offerings and established expat communities.
The influx of digital nomads has brought clear economic benefits. In 2024, Colombia welcomed over 6.2 million international tourists, generating more than $9.5 billion in economic activity.
Colombia's Digital Nomad Boom Boosts Tourism
Tourism now accounts for nearly 4% of Colombia 's GDP. Local businesses, such as transport and hospitality, report that foreigners make up a significant share of their customers.
In Medellín, some drivers say digital nomads account for up to 70% of their business. However, the trend has also driven gentrification, especially in Medellín.
Landlords increasingly prefer to rent to foreigners who can pay higher rates, pushing up prices by as much as 80% in some neighborhoods. This shift has squeezed out middle- and upper-middle-class locals, who now struggle to find affordable housing.
The supply of short-term tourist rentals has grown much faster than long-term options, with tourism housing increasing by 119% in 2021 and 80% in 2022.
Colombia's digital nomad boom has created real opportunities for economic growth but has also intensified housing pressures for residents. The government and local authorities face the challenge of balancing these competing interests as the market continues to grow.
