Great American Media Celebrates 5 Years Of Great American Christmas!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Great American Media will celebrate a significant milestone in the history of the media company with the launch of the 5anniversary of Great American Christmas, premiering on Great American Family in October and streaming on Pure Flix in early November. The annual event underscores the significant differentiation of Great American Media's Christmas's quality content offering. Great American Media's original stories inspire, uplift, and bring families together for the holidays. Through five years, while working with a beloved family of stars, Great American Media has created one of the most coveted original holiday movie libraries in entertainment.

To mark the milestone, Great American Media also announced the first original holiday movie of the Christmas line-up - A Christmas Spark, starring Mario Lopez (Once Upon A Christmas Wish, "Access Hollywood") and Ali Cobrin ("The Baxters").

"The 5th Anniversary of Great American Christmas is a major milestone for our company and our audience," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "What began as an alternative new holiday tradition has become a beloved cornerstone for viewers who want uplifting stories rooted in faith and family and marks a truly special milestone."

In A Christmas Spark, Mario Lopez plays a middle-aged litigator who leaves his lucrative career to become a firefighter with other cadets half his age.

"It has been a joy to produce and star in A Christmas Spark. The movie is extra special to me because of my admiration for firefighters who worked night and day to save lives and property during the recent fires in Los Angeles. Each time I wore the firefighter uniform it was a personal tribute to the brave men and woman who worked tirelessly to save our city. Their courage, selflessness, and resilience embody true heroism, and this project is dedicated to them – true heroes," Mario Lopez said.

