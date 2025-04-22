Zero Petroleum Named To Pwc's Net Zero Future50 List For 2025

Fuel Reinvented

- Troy BeetzSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zero Petroleum , a leading innovator in fossil-free synthetic fuel technology, has been named to the PwC Net Zero Future50 list for 2025. The annual report, published by PwC UK, recognizes 50 high-potential companies based in the UK that are driving transformational progress toward a net-zero economy through innovation, scalability, and measurable environmental impact.Zero Petroleum was selected for its groundbreaking work in developing and scaling DirectFT, a proprietary process that produces synthetic fuels made entirely from air, water, and renewable electricity. These fuels are designed to replace conventional fossil-based fuels in sectors where electrification remains unviable, including aviation, motorsport, marine, and defense.“We are honored to be included in this year's PwC Future50,” said Paddy Lowe, Founder and CEO of Zero Petroleum.“This recognition underscores the critical role synthetic fuels will play in the global transition to net zero. Our mission is to eliminate fossil carbon from critical sectors by delivering sustainable fuels that match or exceed the performance of petroleum, without requiring any changes to existing infrastructure.”Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuels are chemically identical to fossil fuels but are produced without extracting or refining petroleum. The company's process captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere and combines it with green hydrogen derived from water electrolysis to produce drop-in fuels with a closed carbon loop.“At Zero, we are not simply decarbonizing fuel-we are redefining its future,” Lowe added.“Our technology enables industries that depend on high energy density and performance to meet their sustainability goals without compromise.”The company has formed strategic collaborations with globally recognized organizations, including the Royal Air Force in support of applications that demand performance, reliability, and environmental integrity.“Being named to the Future50 validates the extraordinary commitment of our team and partners to building a scalable, fossil-free energy future,” said Anna Danshina, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at Zero Petroleum.“This recognition reflects not only our progress but our ambition to lead the sector through innovation, commercial discipline, and world-class collaboration.”“This recognition by PwC not only elevates our visibility, it validates our strategy of meeting industries where they are-with a fuel that delivers both performance and sustainability,” said Troy Beetz, Head of Global Marketing.“As demand grows, so does our responsibility to lead with vision, speed, and integrity.”About the PwC Net Zero Future50Now in its second edition, the PwC Net Zero Future50 report highlights high-growth UK companies that are developing impactful climate technologies across energy, mobility, industry, food, and the built environment. The report is designed to elevate innovators who are poised to significantly contribute to the UK's climate targets and serve as models for global decarbonization efforts.🔗 Read the full PwC Net Zero Future50 report:Zero Petroleum: Leading the Energy TransitionZero Petroleum is redefining the future of energy with its proprietary DirectFTtechnology , producing 100% fossil-free synthetic fuels-including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel-using carbon extracted from the air and hydrogen from water. As a seamless drop-in replacement for conventional petroleum, Zero's fuels require no engine modifications and offer a scalable alternative to fossil fuels without the land-use challenges of biofuels. With the recent launch of Plant Zero.1, the world's first fully featured synthetic fuel facility near Oxford, UK, and plans for a commercial-scale plant set to begin production in 2026, Zero Petroleum is leading the charge toward a sustainable, high-performance fuel revolution. Learn more at .Key Milestones and Industry Impact✅$36M in total funding secured to drive expansion✅ First aircraft powered by synthetic fuel, earning a Guinness World Record✅ Strategic partnerships with Airbus, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Qantas, ADNOC, Toshiba, and Intertek✅ Plant Zero.1 operational in Bicester, UK, with a commercial production plant launching in 2025With demand for sustainable fuels surging across aviation, maritime, freight, and mobility industries, Zero Petroleum is driving a new era of energy-one that eliminates fossil fuels without compromise.Join the Zero RevolutionZero Petroleum is not just creating a cleaner future-it is delivering a sustainable reality.For media inquiries, please contact:...#SyntheticFuels #eFuels #SustainableFuels #GreenEnergy #EnergyRevolution #ClimateAction #CircularEconomy #FuelReinvented #NetZero #CarbonNeutral #ZeroPetroleum #FutureOfEnergy

