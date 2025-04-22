Self-Healing Stretchable Battery Defies Damage, Powers Future Wearables

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A pioneering lithium-ion battery that can stretch, self-repair after being cut, and maintain power output under extreme conditions has been developed by researchers at Jilin University in China. This innovation addresses longstanding challenges in flexible electronics, offering a robust energy solution for applications ranging from wearable devices to soft robotics.

Traditional lithium-ion batteries are encased in rigid structures to prevent moisture ingress and contain flammable electrolytes, limiting their use in flexible technologies. The new battery employs a hydrogel-based electrolyte, eliminating the need for rigid packaging and enhancing safety by using a fluorine-free lithium salt in a water-based solution. This design not only reduces toxicity but also mitigates the risk of fire, making it suitable for integration into wearable electronics and other flexible devices.

The battery's resilience was demonstrated through rigorous testing, including being cut, stabbed, twisted, and exposed to high humidity. Remarkably, it retained about 90% of its capacity after such damage and continued to operate over 500 charge-discharge cycles within a month. This durability is attributed to the dynamic imine bonds within the battery's structure, allowing it to self-heal and maintain functionality despite physical damage.

Energy density remains a consideration; the hydrogel battery achieves 50–150 Wh/kg, compared to 200–300 Wh/kg in conventional lithium-ion batteries. However, its flexibility and self-healing properties make it ideal for next-generation electronics, such as smart clothing, biosensors, and wearable fitness devices, where traditional batteries fall short.

The battery's design also addresses the issue of delamination, a common problem in stretchable batteries where components separate under strain. By integrating the electrolyte and electrodes through dynamic covalent bonding, the battery maintains structural integrity even when stretched up to 220% of its original length. This advancement ensures consistent performance in devices subjected to frequent movement and stress.

