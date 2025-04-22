Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govt Defines 'Proof Of Origin' To Streamline Trade, Prevent FTA Misuse

Govt Defines 'Proof Of Origin' To Streamline Trade, Prevent FTA Misuse


2025-04-22 02:07:39
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 22 (KNN) The government issued a formal definition for 'proof of origin' on Monday, aiming to enhance ease of doing business and prevent potential misuse of trade agreements.

According to a circular from the Department of Revenue, proof of origin refers to a certificate or declaration issued under a trade agreement that certifies goods meet specific country of origin criteria.

This documentation is necessary for importers seeking duty concessions under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The certificate of origin serves as a crucial document for exports to countries with which India has established trade agreements. Exporters must submit this certificate at the importing country's landing port to claim duty concessions under FTAs, proving the goods' origin.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), welcomed the development, noting that the customs circular establishes a well-defined mechanism and Standard Operating Procedure for verifying certificate authenticity.

"This will lead to removal of the element of uncertainty and bring in simplification and transparency while simultaneously putting a robust mechanism in place to prevent the possibility of misuse of origin criterion," Thakur stated.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN22042025000155011030ID1109459361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search