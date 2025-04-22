Govt Defines 'Proof Of Origin' To Streamline Trade, Prevent FTA Misuse

MENAFN - KNN India)The government issued a formal definition for 'proof of origin' on Monday, aiming to enhance ease of doing business and prevent potential misuse of trade agreements.

According to a circular from the Department of Revenue, proof of origin refers to a certificate or declaration issued under a trade agreement that certifies goods meet specific country of origin criteria.

This documentation is necessary for importers seeking duty concessions under Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The certificate of origin serves as a crucial document for exports to countries with which India has established trade agreements. Exporters must submit this certificate at the importing country's landing port to claim duty concessions under FTAs, proving the goods' origin.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), welcomed the development, noting that the customs circular establishes a well-defined mechanism and Standard Operating Procedure for verifying certificate authenticity.

"This will lead to removal of the element of uncertainty and bring in simplification and transparency while simultaneously putting a robust mechanism in place to prevent the possibility of misuse of origin criterion," Thakur stated.

