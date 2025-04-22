Tide Cleaners Thanks Houston With Guest Appreciation Weekend Across 11 Locations

On April 25 and 26, 11 locations across Kingwood and The Woodlands will host a Guest Appreciation Weekend, offering guests two complimentary dry-cleaned or laundered garments, exclusive giveaways, and a chance to win free dry cleaning for a year (valued u

- Kyle E. Nesbit, president of Tide CleanersHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Cleaners is celebrating the customers who have made it Houston's trusted name in garment care. On April 25 and 26, 11 locations across Kingwood and The Woodlands will host a Guest Appreciation Weekend, offering guests two complimentary dry-cleaned or laundered garments, exclusive giveaways, and a chance to win free dry cleaning for a year (valued up to $500).*This two-day event brings a grand opening-style experience to longtime customers and new guests alike - with welcome bags, in-store celebrations and free offers - all designed to say thank you.“Over the past six years, guests have made Tide Cleaners the number one trusted dry cleaning brand in the Kingwood and Woodlands communities,” said Kyle E. Nesbit, president of Tide Cleaners.“We've long wanted to express our gratitude and appreciation to our loyal guests, and after much planning, the wait is finally over! We are thrilled to announce our Guest Appreciation Weekend at all 11 locations within our Kingwood and Woodlands business unit. We invite the entire community to stop by, say hello and take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”Guests visiting any of the participating Tide Cleaners Houston locations during the event will receive:Two free, cleaned garments – dry-cleaned or laundered*Entry into a sweepstakes – a chance to win a year's worth of free dry-cleaningExclusive giveaways & welcome bags – while supplies lastParticipating Locations:Kingwood Area2500 Green Oak Dr., Kingwood, TX 773394590 Kingwood Dr., Kingwood, TX 7734519211 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Ste. 216, Humble, TX 7734612661 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77044The Woodlands Area415 Rayford Rd., Spring, TX 773869595 Six Pines Dr., Ste. 1550, The Woodlands, TX 773804747 Research Forest Dr., The Woodlands, TX 773818000 Research Forest Dr., The Woodlands, TX 773826777 Woodlands Pkwy, The Woodlands, TX 773816531 FM 1488 Rd., Magnolia, TX 773548576 Creekside Forest Dr., Tomball, TX 77375“We're looking forward to reconnecting with the community and showing guests the Tide Cleaners difference, which is quality, convenience and care that goes above and beyond,” said Craig Brown, vice president of North Houston Tide Cleaners.As part of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry sector with its Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands. The company prioritizes convenience, quality and customer satisfaction through features like 24-hour drop-off, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted Tide cleaning experience.*Offer valid only when coupon is presented at drop-off. Coupon can only be redeemed forservices sold at participating Tide Cleaners locations. Coupon can be redeemed in storeonly. It cannot be redeemed for any product sold at any other retail store. Not valid onbridal, household items, wash & fold, leather, or specialty fabrics. Offer applied to the 2least expensive items in the order.*Offer valid for one use only on 04/25/2025 or 04/26/2025.About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners and tidefranchise .# # #

