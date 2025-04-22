BIOPEP Showcases Canadian Innovation At The 2025 China International Consumer Products Expo

biopep

HAINAN, CHINA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 13, 2025, Canadian wellness brand BIOPEP participated in the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), held in Hainan, China. The company was invited to join the official Canadian Pavilion, which featured a dynamic delegation of premium Canadian brands. The event brought together global leaders in consumer products, and BIOPEP stood out as a highlight among Canada's health and wellness representatives.Headquartered in the province of Saskatchewan, BIOPEP is a research-driven Canadian company specializing in bioactive peptides, dietary fibres, and functional foods derived from local natural resources. With 69 patents and long-standing collaborations with institutions in both Canada and China, BIOPEP is committed to combining advanced nutrition science with the purity of Canadian agriculture. Its flagship products include cold-milled golden flaxseed powder, marine collagen peptides, and proprietary women's wellness formulas designed to enhance health from the inside out. At the expo, BIOPEP showcased its best-selling Canadian golden flaxseed powder. Known for its high dietary fibre, Omega-3 content, and gluten-free, additive-free purity, the product drew significant attention from health-conscious consumers and industry buyers. Visitors gathered around BIOPEP's booth throughout the day, sampling the product and offering enthusiastic feedback. The booth saw strong foot traffic, and many consumers placed on-site orders after tasting the natural, nutty flavour of the flax powder and learning about its gut health and cardiovascular benefits.The Canadian Pavilion presented a fresh and engaging national image, combining modern health innovation with classic maple leaf motifs and themes of sustainability. BIOPEP's display was one of the most visited within the pavilion.Multiple livestreams and media channels featured the BIOPEP booth as a symbol of Canadian quality. Photos captured the bustle of attendees, curious conversations, and product demonstrations that filled the air with excitement and energy.During the event, the Consul General of Canada in Guangzhou, Mr. Behzad Babakhani, visited the Saskatchewan section of the Canadian Pavilion. He introduced a wide range of premium products from the province and personally highlighted BIOPEP's golden flaxseed powder as a shining example of Saskatchewan's agricultural excellence and biotech innovation.Holding the product in his hands, he praised its contribution to natural health and Canadian innovation, drawing attention to the rising international appeal of high-quality Canadian food products. A photo of the Consul General holding BIOPEP's packaging became a visual highlight of the day. The Expo provided a valuable opportunity for BIOPEP to deepen its connections with the Chinese market, engage new distributors, and share Canada's approach to clean-label, science-backed health products. The company expressed its commitment to continued participation in major trade shows in China and plans to introduce additional wellness-focused offerings tailored for Asian consumers. Looking ahead, BIOPEP will launch its full Inner Radiance line under the CHRYSPEP sub-brand, targeting modern women's health and beauty needs.This line includes: - **Benhe Tablets**: A traditional herbal-based supplement designed to regulate internal balance, improve energy flow, and support hormonal health. - **Huanyan Peptides**: A formulation combining sea cucumber peptides, marine fish oligopeptides, and hydrolyzed collagen to promote firm, luminous skin. - **Huanyan Repair Serum**: An external-use essence that hydrates, repairs, and enhances skin tone, completing a three-step routine of internal nourishment and external care. With a focus on“inner balance, outer glow,” BIOPEP will continue to combine the best of Canadian natural ingredients and cutting-edge nutrition research. The company is proud to represent Saskatchewan's agricultural excellence and Canada's global leadership in health and wellness innovation.

