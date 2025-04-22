Adesso Unveils 2025 Easytouch Mechanical Keyboards With Unmatched Customization, RGB Backlighting, And Ergonomic Options

The all-new EasyTouch Customizable Mechanical Keyboard Family from Adesso

Adesso EasyTouch 1500 Ergonomic Keyboard

Built for high performance with sound-dampening gasket and reinforced metal structure.

EasyTouch 1000 Compact Mechanical Keyboard

Featuring RED swappable mechanical key switches

Adesso launches 2025 EasyTouch Mechanical Keyboards with Copilot AI hotkey, multi-platform support, RGB lighting, and swappable keys for total customization.

- Allen Ku, President of AdessoWALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adesso, a trusted leader in innovative computer peripherals, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 EasyTouch Mechanical Keyboard Series, a game-changing lineup designed to meet the needs of casual users, business professionals, and avid gamers alike. Combining sleek aesthetics, ultra-customizable features, and enhanced functionality, the EasyTouch keyboards set a new standard in personalized typing experiences.The defining feature of the EasyTouch Series is its unmatched customizability, allowing users to swap keycaps and key switches, program custom macros, and control stunning RGB LED lighting effects using leading customization software such as VIA and QMK.Adding further value, every model in the lineup introduces the CoPilot Shortcut Key, offering one-touch access to Microsoft CoPilot AI in Windows11. This innovative feature empowers users to boost productivity and streamline workflows with AI-powered assistance, making it a standout in modern keyboard technology.The EasyTouch lineup includes models tailored to various needs:EasyTouch 1000 (Mini) – A space-saving keyboard designed for mobility and minimalist workspaces.EasyTouch 1100 (Tenkeyless) – A streamlined tenkeyless layout offering enhanced portability and desk space efficiency.EasyTouch 1200 (Extended) – Combines a full keyset with a compact frame, perfect for productivity on the go.EasyTouch 1300 (Full-Size) – A traditional full-sized keyboard built for everyday reliability and comfort.EasyTouch 1500 (Full-size Ergonomic) – Prioritizes user comfort and reduces strain during extended use.Key Product Highlights:Customizable Design: Swappable keycaps and switches for a personalized look and tactile feedback.Copilot AI Shortcut Key: Instant access to Microsoft CoPilot AI for seamless workflows.Customizable RGB LED Backlighting: Vibrant lighting effects for enhanced visibility and aesthetic appeal.Superior Switch Technology: Smooth, linear, and accurate RED switches for a premium typing and gaming experience.Sound Absorbing Technology: Built-in sound absorbing gasket minimizes keystroke noise for a quieter, more enjoyable experience.Multi-OS Compatibility: Works with Windows, macOS, Android, and others.Wired and Wireless Options: Supports USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz wireless technology."With the EasyTouch lineup, Adesso continues to lead the way in keyboard innovation," said Allen Ku, President of Adesso. "The new CoPilot Key and customizable design empower users to take control of their experience, whether it's for work or play– highlighting Adesso's commitment to delivering groundbreaking technology with user-first features."Availability:The EasyTouch Mechanical Keyboards are available for order today through Adesso reseller partners, Amazon, and the Adesso website ( ).About Adesso:For over 30 years, Adesso has been at the forefront of computer peripheral innovation. As a leading brand in North America and the UK, Adesso is dedicated to enhancing user experiences with cutting-edge technology. The launch of the EasyTouch Mechanical Series reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and functionality in its products.For more information, please contact:Adesso MarketingEmail: ...Website:

Press Relations

Adesso Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.