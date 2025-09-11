Prince Harry Beaks Silence After Emotional Reunion With Father King Charles: 'Yes, He's Great'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry has spoken about his long-awaited meeting with his father, King Charles III, marking their first face-to-face conversation in more than 19 months.

The Duke of Sussex , 40, arrived at Clarence House, the King's London residence, on Wednesday (September 10) for what is described as“a private tea”. The meeting lasted nearly an hour and was the first time the two had met since February 2024, shortly after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Harry's reflection on the reunion

At an Invictus Games event later that day, the Duke of Sussex when asked by a reporter about his father following the meeting, Harry said simply:“Yes, he's great. Thank you.”

Longstanding rift

Notably absent from the gathering was Prince William, who has been estranged from his younger brother and Meghan Markle for years.

Harry previously admitted that strained ties had left him cut off from his father. In a May interview with the BBC, he said:“My father won't speak to me because of this security stuff ... but I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. And life is precious.”

“I don't know how much longer my father has ... but it would be nice to reconcile,” he told the BBC earlier this year.

Past tensions

The Duke has been outspoken about his challenges growing up within the monarchy, especially after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with wife Meghan Markle. His memoir Spare and television interviews have only deepened tensions.

“Of course some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book,” Harry said earlier this year.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Before the reunion, Harry visited St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II on the third anniversary of her death. He laid a wreath and flowers at her resting place, paying tribute to his grandmother.

A step toward reconciliation?

Harry's brief but positive comments about his father offered a glimmer of hope for reconciliation.

The meeting comes as King Charles , 76, continues cancer treatment and as Harry balances his role as founder of the Invictus Games with ongoing tensions within the royal family.

