Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2025-04-22 12:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 22, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 15, 2025, to April 17, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) * 		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 15/04/2025 FR0000121667 24,785 249.5423 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 15/04/2025 FR0000121667 18,734 249.7055 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 16/04/2025 FR0000121667 81,951 248.8297 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 16/04/2025 FR0000121667 18,049 248.5505 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 17/04/2025 FR0000121667 60,000 248.0219 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 17/04/2025 FR0000121667 40,000 247.9342 CEUX
TOTAL 243,519 248.6028

* Rounded to four decimal places

Attachment

  • DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

MENAFN22042025004107003653ID1109458994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search