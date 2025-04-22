Boston Magazine Unveils The 2025 List Of The 150 Most Influential Bostonians

Meet the Movers, Shakers and Power Players Who Are Transforming Boston Business, Innovation and Civic Life for the Future

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston magazine today proudly unveiled its highly anticipated annual list of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians , a definitive and powerful tribute to the leaders and changemakers shaping the city's future. The coveted list recognizes the business executives, government officials, influencers, athletes, and leaders in higher education, media, and non-profit who run Boston's esteemed institutions, spearhead innovation, and reshape the region's cultural, civic, and economic landscape.

Wyc Grousbeck and the Boston Celtics topped the list this year after an incredible championship season, and Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu made the top ten for the second consecutive year as they realize their vision to reimagine how government serves its constituents, improves outcomes for citizens, and drives impact in Boston and beyond. The dynamic duo is followed by a diverse and dynamic list that captures a portrait of Boston's power players-from stalwarts in business and government to rising stars in education, healthcare, sports, the arts, social impact, and even a reigning NBA Finals MVP. These individuals are not just leading but redefining what leadership means in a modern, resilient, thriving Boston.

"This year's list reflects a city in motion-bold, diverse, and the fiercely future-focused leaders reshaping the region's socio-economic landscape, pioneering innovation, tackling our most challenging issues, such as affordable health care and housing, and reimagining what's possible in Boston," said Chris Vogel , editor in chief of Boston Magazine. "Our rankings are meant to spark conversation, but we recognize that influence comes in many forms, and our list is a great starting point for discussion about who's truly leading Boston into the future."

The 2025 honorees include familiar names and fresh faces, each demonstrating influence through vision, action, and the ability to spark meaningful change. The list is available on newsstands at most Whole Foods and Barnes & Noble stores starting Tuesday, April 22, and online at .

