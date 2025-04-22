Uworld Awards Nearly $30,000 In Spring Accounting & Finance Scholarships, Opens Fall Applications

10 candidates earn complimentary access to UWorld's high-quality CPA, CMA®, and CFA® exam prep resources

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld , a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, has awarded nearly $30,000 in product scholarships to 10 recipients of its spring Accounting & Finance Scholarship. The company also opened fall scholarship applications to aspiring CPA, CMA®, and CFA® candidates.

Three undergraduates, four graduate students, and three working professionals will be granted complimentary access to UWorld's CPA Elite-Unlimited Course ($3,899 value), CMA Elite-Unlimited Course ($1,499 value), or a CFA Elite Course for Level 1, 2, or 3 ($1,399 value). This year, UWorld expanded this scholarship program to include CMA review courses, building on the success of existing CPA and CFA initiatives that have provided hundreds of scholarships over the past decade.

UWorld Accounting and UWorld Finance scholarship winners chosen from nearly 400 applicants are:



Emmanuel Agpasa , a graduate student at Andres Bonifacio College in the Philippines, studying for the CPA Exam

Haley Jang, a graduate student at New York University, studying for the CPA Exam

Ethan Friedman, a graduate student at Seton Hall University, studying for the CPA Exam

Yenesis Sotomayor, a graduate student at Florida State University, studying for the CPA Exam

Ranjani Kumar, a working professional at ICON plc in India, studying for the CMA exam

Michael Opoku, a working professional at Deloitte in Georgia, studying for the CFA exam

Chad Acord, a working professional at Jones & Roth in Oregon, studying for the CPA Exam

Michael Cooper, an undergraduate at California State University, Fullerton, studying for the CPA Exam

Audrey Gutierrez, an undergraduate at Colorado State University, studying for the CFA exam Tonya Berg, an undergraduate at North Dakota State University, studying for the CMA exam

"The accounting and finance industries are experiencing a significant shortage of professionals, so we are proud to help these 10 deserving individuals achieve their dreams," said Chandra Pemmasani, M.D., founder and CEO of UWorld. "By removing financial barriers to our high-quality exam prep, we empower more students and professionals to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the accounting and finance industries."

Applications for 10 fall 2025 UWorld Accounting & Finance scholarships are now open and must be received by Oct. 31, 2025, to be eligible. Winners will be announced in the first week of November, and scholarships will be awarded by Nov. 30, 2025.

UWorld also encourages CPA, CMA, and CFA candidates to join its community of ambassadors to develop leadership skills, build their resume, help others achieve their certification goals, and receive complimentary access to the company's test prep courses. The program is free and open to applicants who are active on social media and involved in campus or professional organizations.

Scholarship opportunities are part of UWorld Cares , the company's philanthropic initiative that drives success in education and gives back to the community. Since 2020, UWorld has provided $12.8 million in product scholarships.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since its inception in 2003, the company has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, finance, graduate school, high school, legal, medical, nursing, and pharmacy exams, including the CPA, CMA®, CFA®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, AP®, MBE®, LLM, MPRE®, JD-NextTM, UBE®, USMLE®, UKMLA®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, ABFM®, PANCE®, PANRE®, NCLEX®, FNP, NAPLEX®, MPJE®, and CPJE. UWorld's high-quality courses, test questions and unrivaled answer explanations in digital and print formats make difficult subjects easy to understand. The company is committed to offering educators the most up-to-date resources that seamlessly integrate into existing curricula, actively engage students, provide real-time performance feedback, and exceed requirements for exam governing bodies. To learn more, visit UWorld .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Gleason

[email protected]

469-978-3657

SOURCE UWorld

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED