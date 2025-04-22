Scimage Partnership With Echo IQ Expands AI Capabilities Across Medaxiom-Affiliated Cardiology Networks

ScImage has announced the integration of EchoSolv AS, an advanced AI-powered diagnostic tool from Echo IQ, into its PICOM365 enterprise imaging platform.

- Dr. Sai Raya, CEO & Founder of ScImage

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScImage , a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise imaging and workflow solutions, announced the integration of EchoSolv AS, an advanced AI-powered diagnostic tool from Echo IQ , into its PICOM365 platform. This strategic partnership marks a significant expansion in the availability of real-time, AI-enhanced cardiovascular insights with MedAxiom-affiliated hospitals and cardiology practices.

With over 1,200 active users across the United States, ScImage's secure, scalable platform is built to deliver real-time access to imaging and clinical data from any location. The addition of EchoSolv AS aligns with ScImage's mission to embed meaningful intelligence into cardiovascular workflows-helping providers improve diagnostic accuracy and user efficiency, accelerate time to treatment, and drive better patient outcomes.

EchoSolv AS is built on one of the world's largest echocardiography datasets linked to mortality outcomes and is designed to support smarter care planning. Through its integration with PICOM365, cardiology providers now have access to:

- Immediate insights into severe aortic stenosis (AS), diastolic dysfunction (DD), and heart failure (HF)

- Consistent, unbiased, and 100% guideline-based detection of severe AS using phenotype-based AI risk stratification

- Multidimensional analysis that improves diagnostic confidence across varying skill levels and clinical settings

- Proven clinical intelligence that supports value-based care initiatives and enhances patient outcomes

“This integration supports our belief that AI should be frictionless, fast, and focused on real clinical impact,” said Dr. Sai Raya, Founder and CEO of ScImage.“We are proud to be making Echo IQ's extraordinary capabilities available to our customers. Both companies share a vision of technology-powered tools that enhance cardiology as well as patient outcomes. The limitless benefits of AI technology represent ScImage's continued commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring our partners' patients have access to the best technology available.”

The integration is seamless and secure, leveraging PICOM365's cloud-native architecture and industry-approved compliance (HIPAA, SOC 2) to ensure protected access to AI insights alongside imaging data.

ScImage and Echo IQ are also exploring further deployments across ScImage's full install base, in support of Echo IQ's goal to pursue CPT reimbursement codes and demonstrate large-scale clinical utility in U.S. cardiovascular care.



About ScImage

Founded in 1993, ScImage provides a fully cloud-native platform that streamlines the acquisition, routing, viewing, reporting, and archival of all imaging data across multiple specialties. The company's PICOM365 solution is trusted by hospitals, cardiology practices, outpatient centers, and federal institutions for its robust interoperability, AI-readiness, and seamless user experience. Learn more at scimage.

About Echo IQ

Echo IQ is an AI medical technology company based in Sydney, Australia. Its flagship platform, EchoSolv AS, uses advanced machine learning and phenotype-based algorithms to detect and stratify risk of severe aortic stenosis and related heart conditions with unmatched speed and accuracy.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. Through data, education, and strategy, MedAxiom helps heart programs improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and elevate clinical care delivery.

