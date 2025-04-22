Vanishid Secures $10M In Funding As It Launches Digital CEO Protection Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Armed with investment from Dell Technologies Capital, agentic AI-powered digital executive protection leader prepares for its next stage of growth

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanishID , the leader in agentic AI-powered digital executive protection for enterprises, today announced its rebrand from Picnic Corporation and the launch of a new CEO Protection offering designed specifically to protect Chief Executives and their families from the unique digital privacy and security risks. VanishID also announced a recent $10M investment led by Dell Technologies Capital and joined by Mark McLaughlin, former CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, with continued strong participation from Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, and Bright Pixel. LockStep Ventures also joined this funding round.

Public data exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) represents the digital breadcrumbs that enable cyberattacks, fraud, and physical threats against executives. No one is immune: over 93% of C-Suite executives have a home address exposed, and 99.97% have been involved in a data breach. VanishID offers the only fully automated solution that requires no effort from executives or security teams, no PII provided by end-users, and no integration with internal systems to deliver continuous removal of PII from the internet.

“People represent the largest unprotected attack surface in any enterprise. The distance between cybersecurity and employees' physical safety is narrowing dangerously, and corporate leaders are taking action,” said Raman Khanna, Managing Director, Dell Technologies Capital.“The VanishID platform is powerful and differentiated. In a market that has traditionally been served by consumer solutions reliant on manual offshore labor, VanishID has created the first, enterprise-grade, agentic AI solution that solves this problem at scale.”

Executives, and CEOs in particular, can be among the most vulnerable targets for bad actors. They contend with a“visibility paradox” in which their roles as leaders require them to remain out front publicly, and often uniquely accessible with wide authority, putting their position at odds with privacy and even physical safety. Amid an increasingly politically charged climate, excessive digital exposure has never posed a bigger threat to executives. VanishID has responded with its most comprehensive offering yet, launching additional services to account for a higher likelihood of targeting and a wider aperture of vectors.

VanishID CEO Protection brings all of the benefits of its Executive Protection tier of service, including personal device and social media impersonation protection, and extends protection to up to 25 family members or close associates. In addition, VanishID CEO Protection includes a Red Team Assessment that blends physical and digital exposure. By providing an unbiased view of how threat actors could target the CEO, family, and close peers with physical and digital threats, VanishID extends a security team's reach and helps improve security posture.

“CEOs, senior executives, and board members face a daunting challenge of being in the public eye yet trying to maintain their and their families' privacy and security,” said Mark McLaughlin.“VanishID is enabling those two priorities to not be in conflict with each other, which helps both organizations and individuals. I am delighted to help support them on their mission.”

VanishID will use the investment to continue to invest in go-to-market while also extending its capabilities in agentic AI remediations that seamlessly protect organizations and their key employees.

“I am humbled to work with experienced investors like Raman Khanna and Mark McLaughlin, and I am thankful for the continued substantial participation from our existing venture investors. We have never been better positioned to help protect enterprises and their executives from myriad threats represented by digital exposure,” said Matt Polak, Founder and CEO of VanishID.

VanishID is an agentic AI-powered company that neutralizes public data exposure for organizations and their employees. By continuously monitoring and reducing exposure to open-source intelligence (OSINT), VanishID extends security beyond the corporate perimeter, safeguarding business continuity and organizational integrity.

